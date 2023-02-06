Fremont will have a pair of representatives at the girls state wrestling tournament with Kaylee Bedsole and Julissa Guerrero punching their tickets out of the A-1 tournament.

Bedsole went practically uncontested through the 120-pound bracket, going 5-0 with four first period pins.

“She dominated this tournament,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox.

The freshman’s longest match still took less than 90 seconds, a pin in 1:26 in the quarterfinals against Beatrice’s Ashton Hofeling.

She followed it up with a 30 second pin in the semifinals over Nella Dolan of Omaha Skutt in the semifinals, securing her spot at state.

“It’s a big feeling,” Bedsole said on earning her spot at state. “It’s kind of scary because I don’t really know what to expect. I’m excited and scared at the same time.”

Her tournament run came to an anticlimactic end, taking the title match on a medical forfeit by Stanton’s Corah Linnaus.

Bedsole is now 43-3 on the year.

Guerrero (235) had to fight through the backside of the bracket to earn her spot at state, finishing third.

“She showed a lot of heart,” Wilcox said. “We told her, ‘Come back out with a vengeance, just wrestle one match at a time and just dominate,’ and she did.”

Guerrero took her only loss of the tournament in the quarterfinals, falling in a 6-1 decision to Amy Sistek of Seward.

She regrouped to secure a pin in her first consolation match to stay alive for the second day of the tournament.

Saturday, Guerrero picked up her second first period pin of the tournament to reach the consolation semifinals, where she automatically advanced to the third place match on a disqualification by her opponent earlier in the tournament.

She capped the tournament off with a pin of Millard South’s Abbey Dannelly to secure the bronze finish.

“I wasn’t feeling too good about this tournament, but I worked my stuff and my teammates helped me a lot,” Guerrero said. “I’m pretty proud of how I did today.”

Fremont’s first girls two-time state qualifier is excited to get back to the CHI Center and had hopes of bettering last year’s state tournament after going 0-2.

“I think I’ve improved a lot since last season and especially since there are so many more girls, I feel a lot better about how I’m going to do,” Guerrero said.

The largest district tournament in the state—255 wrestlers across the 14 weight classes—was not as kind to the rest of the Tigers, with the seven other wrestlers reaching the second day of the tournament falling short of a state berth.

“Our girls went out and battled,” Wilcox said. “We would have liked to have qualified more, but the great thing is everyone is coming back next year.”

Sophia Turpitt (100) felt heartbreak twice after reaching the semifinals, getting pinned in the third period of the semifinals match by Payton Thiele of Louisville then losing a 4-3 decision to Aubri Beed of Aurora in the consolation semifinals to end her season a win shy of state.

Sofia Blanco (105), Kyra Gonzalez (110), Martina Alonzo-Gomez (135), Sheccid Vallin (155) and Hailey O`Brien (190) all fell short of vying for a spot in the third place match as well.

For Bedsole and Guerrero, they’ll have a little under two weeks to wait to wrestle again with the girls state wrestling tournament beginning on Thursday, Feb. 16.