OMAHA - Fremont's Kaylee Bedsole became the highest placing Tigers girls wrestler in NSAA-sanction era, finishing third at 120 pounds Saturday.

The freshman, after getting pinned in the semifinals by eventual champion Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan, rattled off back-to-back wins in the morning session of wrestling Saturday to ascend to the bronze finish.

The Bedsole/Pehrson match in the semifinals Friday night was a meeting between the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked wrestlers in the weight class with Bedsole holding the lower ranking and a match-up between two offseason sparring partnerts.

Bedsole led 4-3 midway through the second period of the highly anticipated match-up, but Pehrson landed a reversal with 45 seconds left and stuck it, pinning Fremont’s freshman at the 3:24 mark.

"It was definitely one of the toughest matches of the season if not the toughest," Bedsole said. "It's tough wrestling your partners."

Bedsole outlasted Columbus Lakeview's Lacy Lemburg 6-1 in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning to reach the third place match where she pinned Ralston's Olivianna Medina at the 2:27 mark of the match.

"She just ran through the competition," said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. "Very proud of her."

Bedsole ends the year with a 42-4 and is just the second Fremont girls wrestler to place at state.

Fremont had a pair of wrestlers reach the podium in the boys tournament with Titus Richardson (285) finishing fourth and Quinlan Johnson (113) taking sixth.

Richardson rattled off three-straight wins on the backside of the bracket to reach the third place match.

He pinned Elkhorn South's Cooper Perrien in the second consolation round, then toppled Papillion-La Vista's Jace Wheeler in the consolation quarterfinals with a 3-1 decision to make it to Saturday's portion of the tournament.

In his penultimate high school match, Richardson scored the lone point with an escape in the second period to slip past Zachary Pittman of Grand Island in the consolation semifinals.

The senior got a rematch with Omaha Central's Jamison Kemp, who beat him in the quarterfinals, in the bronze bout.

Kemp tied the match at 1-1 with an escape early in the third period after Richardson escaped in the second frame.

It appeared that Fremont's heavyweight landed the match-shifting takedown late in the third period, but the officials ruled that crash landing of the two behemoths occurred too close to the scorers table to be counted.

"That was a match that we had won," Wilcox said. "Tables being too close to mat cost him a takedown and cost him the match, kind of disappointed in that."

Kemp eventually landed the winning takedown in the closing seconds of the third period.

Richardson finishes the year with a 28-5 record and is the first Fremont heavyweight to finish their career with multiple state medals.

Johnson was the surprise medalist for the Tigers, finishing sixth after an upset win in the consolation quarterfinals.

"He wasn't expected to medal, but he came through and shocked a lot of people," Wilcox said.

The sophomore secured three wins Friday to reach the podium after getting beaten in the opening round.

He survived the first round of wrestlebacks with a 4-2 decision in sudden victory over George Ivanov of Lincoln Pius X, then caught a break in the second round on a medical forfeit by Grand Island's Alex Gates, who had beaten Johnson in the district finals match.

"I was just thinking that I have to take this opportunity and run with it," Johnson. "After the medical forfeit, I was like there's a reason for this and it's my destiny to win this next match."

Johnson rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the third period against Kearney's Tavean Miller to claim a 10-7 decision and his first career state medal.

“He just kept wrestling,” Wilcox said. “He wasn’t worried about winning or losing, he was just worried about scoring points.”

Three takedowns, a reversal and two nearfall points was enough to close the gap. His final takedown came with 10 seconds left in the match, giving him the win.

Johnson couldn't recapture his Friday night magic Saturday, losing 4-0 to Lincoln East's Scottie Meier in the consolation semifinals then falling to Papillion-La Vista'a Tyler Durden, 11-2 major decision, in the fifth place match.

"I'm just happy to see my name on the wall of fame in the wrestling room," Johnson said.

Friday night, Fremont tasted why the consolation quarterfinals are called “the heartbreak round”. Benny Alfaro (195) and Preston Wagner (220) on the boys side and Julissa Guerrero (235) for the girls all bowed out of the tournament.

Alfaro, who finishes No. 2 all-time on Fremont’s career win chart, was bested by Columbus’ Liam Blaser 10-4, falling a win shy of becoming Fremont’s sixth three-time state medalist.

“Benny had a damn good career,” Wilcox said.

Wagner ended up on the wrong side of a 5-2 decision against Elkhorn South’s Ralph Keen, who he had beaten twice prior this season, in the consolation quarterfinals, ending his first state trip at 2-2. Wagner claimed a 3-1 decision win over North Platte’s Peyton Dimmitt in the second round of wrestlebacks.

Guerrero got caught by West Holt’s Autumn Hope in the opening seconds of the second period, ending her tournament run.