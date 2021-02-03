Beeck to continue wrestling with Broncos

Fremont senior Abby Beeck isn't ready to leave her shoes in the center of the mat.

Beeck signed to continue wrestling in college Wednesday, joining the Hastings women's wrestling program.

"At the end of last year, I was like, 'wow, I really only have one year and I wasn't okay with it," Beeck said. "I really fell in love with (wrestling) and getting this opportunity to continue it on to college was everything."

Beeck was one of the founding members of the Fremont girl's wrestling program and is a two-time state wrestling participant.

Hastings was the lone college Beeck looked at for wrestling.

"That was a big deal for me, to be able to wrestle and continue my career," Beeck. "It really sealed the deal when I went on my visit. I really liked how small, yet big the campus was."

The Broncos are in their first year of competition this season.

