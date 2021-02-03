 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beeck to continue wrestling with Broncos
View Comments

Beeck to continue wrestling with Broncos

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_020421_Beeck.jpg

Fremont's Abby Beeck poses for a photo after signing with the Hastings women's wrestling team Wednesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont senior Abby Beeck isn't ready to leave her shoes in the center of the mat.

Beeck signed to continue wrestling in college Wednesday, joining the Hastings women's wrestling program. 

"At the end of last year, I was like, 'wow, I really only have one year and I wasn't okay with it," Beeck said. "I really fell in love with (wrestling) and getting this opportunity to continue it on to college was everything."

Beeck was one of the founding members of the Fremont girl's wrestling program and is a two-time state wrestling participant. 

Hastings was the lone college Beeck looked at for wrestling. 

"That was a big deal for me, to be able to wrestle and continue my career," Beeck. "It really sealed the deal when I went on my visit. I really liked how small, yet big the campus was."

The Broncos are in their first year of competition this season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News