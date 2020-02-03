Fremont High's Cody Beed won the heavyweight division and set four new state records at the Raw State Championship Powerlifting Meet over the weekend at Creighton Prep High School.
The junior had a total of 1,540 pounds, including a 620-pound squat, 360-pound bench press, and 560-pound dead lift, all new state records in the boys heavyweight division.
Raw division does not allow the aid of special shirts or suits that help lifters lift more weight.