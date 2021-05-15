Bellevue West outlasts Bergan in extra innings in the opening round of the Class A state tournament

“With Carter filling up the zone like he was, we had kids step up big time and made some really huge defensive plays,” Hayden said.

While Sintek kept Bellevue West of balance, the Thunderbirds starter Jaxon Jelkin matched him pitch-for-pitch.

Jelkin struck out 15 Knights, allowing just one hit – a lead-off single by Dawson Glause in the first inning.

Glause reached second on a wild pitch but was left stranded.

Bergan had a runner reach second base in the fifth and the eighth inning, but never found a way to third base.

In the fifth, Sam Gifford got aboard with a dropped line drive in right field. He was moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Hunter Mueller, before being left out there as the frame ended on a strikeout.

Jack Cooper worked a five-pitch walk to start the first extra frame – ending Jelkin’s day – before advancing on a sacrifice bunt by Conner Richmond off reliever Jack Bland.

Bland worked two shutout frames, fanning a pair to bring Bergan’s strikeout tally for the day to 17.

Camden McKenzie notched the second hit of the day for Bergan with a two-out single in the ninth.