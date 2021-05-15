Bellevue West outlasts Bergan in extra innings in the opening round of the Class A state tournament

LINCOLN – Bergan junior Carter Sintek dazzled in the opening game of the Class A state tournament.
For 100 pitches and eight and a third innings, the Knights ace kept Bellevue West scoreless, allowing just four hits.
“To say that was a hell of an effort or to say that that was a great ball game he just pitched would be an incredible understatement,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “He flat out competed and kept on getting outs for us."
His 101st pitch of the morning found the heart of the plate and the meat of Bellevue West’s Connor Schneider bat.
The second man in the Thunderbird’s line-up laced the pitch to the left centerfield fence, allowing Cam Madsen, who reached on a single up the middle the previous at-bat, to score from first and give the Thunderbirds the walk-off 1-0 win.
“Ultimately, that kid put a good swing on a pitch and that just beat us,” Hayden said.
Sintek struck out six, while inducing 11 groundouts and six pop flies in his longest outing of the season.
“That was one of the best performances I’ve seen a high school pitcher make,” Hayden said.
The Knights defense turned two double-plays to keep Bellevue West at bay, ending the second and seventh innings by turning two.
“With Carter filling up the zone like he was, we had kids step up big time and made some really huge defensive plays,” Hayden said.
While Sintek kept Bellevue West of balance, the Thunderbirds starter Jaxon Jelkin matched him pitch-for-pitch.
Jelkin struck out 15 Knights, allowing just one hit – a lead-off single by Dawson Glause in the first inning.
Glause reached second on a wild pitch but was left stranded.
Bergan had a runner reach second base in the fifth and the eighth inning, but never found a way to third base.
In the fifth, Sam Gifford got aboard with a dropped line drive in right field. He was moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Hunter Mueller, before being left out there as the frame ended on a strikeout.
Jack Cooper worked a five-pitch walk to start the first extra frame – ending Jelkin’s day – before advancing on a sacrifice bunt by Conner Richmond off reliever Jack Bland.
Bland worked two shutout frames, fanning a pair to bring Bergan’s strikeout tally for the day to 17.
Camden McKenzie notched the second hit of the day for Bergan with a two-out single in the ninth.
“We saw good arm, that’s a big part of it, but we have to do more to swing it offensively and go out and push out runs as best as we can,” Hayden said. “We need to manufacture runs in a game like that and we didn’t get that done.”
Bergan will play at 10 a.m. Monday against the loser of the Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest at Haymarket Park.
“We’ve got to keep fighting, every team we are going to play from here on out is going to be a very talented baseball team,” Hayden said. “We have a run in us, I really, really do feel that, we just have to go out and win some consecutive games with our backs against the wall.”