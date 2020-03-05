Benne's 19 points lead the way for Oakland-Craig in first-round triumph
Oakland-Craig

Sadie Nelson drilled two three-pointers in the first quarter that put C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig ahead for good, leading the Knights to a 41-36 victory over Clarkson/Leigh in the first round of the girls state basketball tournament Thursday at Lincoln North Star.

After Clarkson/Leigh got two quick baskets from Kimberly Stodola, Oakland-Craig did not allow another bucket for the rest of the half and held off a stingy Patriot team in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Benne led the way with 19 points for Oakland-Craig, and Nelson added 12. Cassidy Hoffman led Clarkson/Leigh with 11.

The Knights will play Ponca on Friday in the semifinals.

Ponca 56, Grand Island CC 38: Kacie Day scored 24 points and led No. 8 Ponca past No. 6 Grand Island CC at North Star.

Day scored four points in the first quarter as the Indians took a 6-2 lead. After a 24-20 halftime advantage, Ponca ratched up its defense and went on a 14-3 run in the third quarter to put away the Crusaders. Day went 12-of-19 from the free-throw line, including 3-for-4 in the third quarter.

Ponca will face No. 1 Oakland-Craig at 7 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

NORTH BEND CENTRAL 48, WEST POINT-BEEMER 33

West Point-Beemer 6 5 9 13 — 33

North Bend Central 13 7 19 9 — 48

West Point-Beemer—Groth 8, Snodgrass 8, Swanson 14, Oligmueller 3.

North Bend Central—Pojar 6, Post 6, K. Emanuel 12, Kluthe 6, S. Emanuel 10, L. Emanuel 5, Gaughen 2, Bishop 1.

