The First State Bank Juniors split a pair of games on Saturday in the Elkhorn Tournament.
The Juniors downed Gretna 5-3 and suffered an 8-2 loss to Omaha Skutt.
Against Gretna, Brady Benson threw a complete-game four-hitter. He only allowed one earned run, no walks and struck out four.
“Brady threw a phenomenal game,” FSB coach Jared Schipper said. “He throws from the side and that causes the other team to hit a lot of ground balls. Luckily our infield was up for the challenge and made the plays behind him.”
FSB trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, but the Juniors scored twice to tie it. FSB went ahead for good with two in the fifth.
“Gretna was a very good ball club,” Schipper said. “Fortunately our team was able to put together some great at-bats and find their way on base. Sam Gifford and Brenton Pitt came up with some very well-timed hits for RBI.”
Gifford scored twice, singled and knocked in a run. Pitt doubled, scored a run and had one RBI. Hunter Mueller also had a RBI while Chase Sutherland and Connor Richmond scored one run each.
In the second game, Skutt pulled away by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh.
“Skutt was a solid team,” Schipper said. “They did not make a lot of mistakes. We stuck with them for most of the game.”
Gifford worked six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out one. Noah Radtke worked one inning of relief.
“Sam threw really well,” Schipper said. “Kolbe Moore had a great game in the field and hitting. Unfortunately, an error at the end of the game allowed it to get out of hand.”
Moore had two doubles while Mueller had two hits. Barry Field, Benson, Camden McKenzie, Richmond and Chase Sutherland had one hit each. Sutherland and Moore also drove in a run each.
On Friday, FSB suffered a 4-1 loss to Omaha Burke. Mueller took the complete game loss while Pitt, Richmond, McKenzie and Julius Cortes had one hit each.
Schipper said teams in the tournament showed their support for Gretna by wearing some form of green. Four students from that school died as a result of a car accident last week.
“That was really cool to see,” he said. “Our team wore green wrist tape and other teams wore green ribbons. It was really special to see other teams supporting one another during competition.”