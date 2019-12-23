OMAHA -- Omaha Benson broke to a 27-16 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Fremont High School 100-66 on Saturday.
The Bunnies led 53-33 at halftime and 76-47 after three quarters.
Carter Sintek led the Tigers with 18 points. Micah Moore added 12 while Sam Gifford contributed 10. Travis Johnson finished with seven and Mossimo Lojing chipped in six.
Denim Johnson led the Bunnies with 27 points. Marcus Shakeer had 18 and Anthony Ignowski contributed 17.
The Tigers are seeded 11th for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. They will be play sixth-seeded Lincoln Southwest at 4:45 Friday afternoon at LSW.