Bergan advances to subdistrict championship game

Bergan volleyball opened postseason play with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-8) sweep of Cedar Bluffs Monday night.

"The first two sets of the match we had trouble with out of system balls and our passing and serving game," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "Definitely picked up our game in the third set and serve received much better and passed the ball off defense much better."

Wewel credited the service game of Summer Bojanski, who finished with three aces, and Carlee Hapke, who had four aces, with propelling the Lady Knights' offense.

"Summer and Carlee had a nice run serving for us that kept Lauren Baker in the front row so that we could capitalize on her ability to put the ball down," Wewel said.

Lauren Baker led the offense with 18 kills and two blocks while Paige Frickenstein added five kills.

Rebecca Baker dished out 22 assists in the win.

Bergan (22-10) takes on Mead Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the sub-district championship game.

