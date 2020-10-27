 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bergan advances to subdistrict championship game
View Comments

Bergan advances to subdistrict championship game

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_101520_Bergan VB_p1.jpg

The Fremont Bergan volleyball team celebrates a point during the Lady Knights come-from-behind win over Oakland-Craig Tuesday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Bergan volleyball opened postseason play with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-8) sweep of Cedar Bluffs Monday night. 

"The first two sets of the match we had trouble with out of system balls and our passing and serving game," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "Definitely picked up our game in the third set and serve received much better and passed the ball off defense much better."

Wewel credited the service game of Summer Bojanski, who finished with three aces, and Carlee Hapke, who had four aces, with propelling the Lady Knights' offense. 

"Summer and Carlee had a nice run serving for us that kept Lauren Baker in the front row so that we could capitalize on her ability to put the ball down," Wewel said. 

Lauren Baker led the offense with 18 kills and two blocks while Paige Frickenstein added five kills. 

Rebecca Baker dished out 22 assists in the win. 

Bergan (22-10) takes on Mead Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the sub-district championship game. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News