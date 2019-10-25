KEARNEY -- Three Fremont Bergan athletes competed in the Class D state cross country meet Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Freshman Max Nosal of the Knights was 92nd in the boys race in 19:05.
Luis Hernandez Jiminez of Logan View placed 66th in 18:41.
In the girls race, junior Jadin Ostrand of Bergan was 86th in 23:26. Teammate Emma Larson was 98th in 23:41.
Logan View was 15th in the team standings with 209 points. Elizabeth Polk led the Raiders by placing 38th in 21:55.74. Maelee Beacom was 81st in 23:13.86. Kylie Kloster (92nd in 23:38.61), Brooklyn Reynolds (134th in 25:49.19), Katelyn Nelson (143rd in 27:56.73) and Reagan Weidmann (144th in 29:06.82) also competed.
In Class C, Hannah Williams of North Bend was 24th in 21:02.69. The Tigers finished sixth in the team standings.