Bergan assistant coach Kim Diekmann named Jr. High/Assistant Coach of the Year

One of the hallmarks of a great program is consistency year in and year out as the on the court success continues with new names and faces get added to the mix.
For the last 13 years, Bergan volleyball assistant coach Kim Diekmann has been setting that foundation for the Lady Knights as the freshman and junior varsity head coach.
“I’ve always been a huge advocate of the fundamentals,” Diekmann said. “My dad was a teacher and a coach for twenty five years and he was always big on the fundamentals, so I think that’s why I’ve enjoyed the middle school level and the JV, freshman level because you are working on the fundamentals and teaching them the game and introducing them to a new level.”
Diekmann has been named the 2020 Jim Farrand award, formerly known as the Jr. High/Assistant Coach of the Year award, recipient.
The honor is given out annually by the Nebraska Coaches Association.
“It’s humbling because there are so many worthy recipients, so for them to choose me it’s an honor,” Diekmann said.
Bergan has had an unprecedented run of success in volleyball over the last four years, making the state tournament all four years while coming home with a pair of runner-up finishes and a state championship.
“We’ve had a great string of great girl athletes here the last five, six years and it’s just been fun to see how they developed in middle school and high school because I’ve been right there,” Diekmann said. “I think the development has been my favorite part.”
Diekmann has been an assistant coach in either volleyball or basketball for the last 26 years, spending eight years at Fremont and five years with Blair before donning the green-and-gold of the Knights for the past 13 seasons.
“Working with (head coach) Sue (Wewel) has taught me so much,” Diekmann said.
This is the second-straight year the award has been given to a Fremont-area coach with Beth McMahon receiving the award in 2019.
Diekmann will receive the award at a banquet in June.