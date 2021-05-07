Bergan assistant coach Kim Diekmann named Jr. High/Assistant Coach of the Year

One of the hallmarks of a great program is consistency year in and year out as the on the court success continues with new names and faces get added to the mix.

For the last 13 years, Bergan volleyball assistant coach Kim Diekmann has been setting that foundation for the Lady Knights as the freshman and junior varsity head coach.

“I’ve always been a huge advocate of the fundamentals,” Diekmann said. “My dad was a teacher and a coach for twenty five years and he was always big on the fundamentals, so I think that’s why I’ve enjoyed the middle school level and the JV, freshman level because you are working on the fundamentals and teaching them the game and introducing them to a new level.”

Diekmann has been named the 2020 Jim Farrand award, formerly known as the Jr. High/Assistant Coach of the Year award, recipient.

The honor is given out annually by the Nebraska Coaches Association.

“It’s humbling because there are so many worthy recipients, so for them to choose me it’s an honor,” Diekmann said.

Bergan has had an unprecedented run of success in volleyball over the last four years, making the state tournament all four years while coming home with a pair of runner-up finishes and a state championship.