After knocking off Pender 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 on Tuesday night in the D1-1 subdistrict championship game in Oakland, Fremont Bergan awaits its district opponent.
As of Wednesday night, the pairings for Saturday’s matches had not been announced, but Bergan coach Sue Wewel said the probable opponent is Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. The Bears won the D1-4 championship Tuesday night by sweeping Elkhorn Valley at Battle Creek High School.
On Tuesday, Allie DeGroff pounded 12 kills while Lauren Baker contributed 11 during the straight-sets win over the Pendragons. DeGroff and Hannah Frost also had four ace serves.
“It was a good night for us,” Wewel said. “We took control of the first set passing in system. We knew that (Pender) would put a lot of off-speed hits toward our defense and that they would also dump the ball. I feel like we adjusted pretty well, especially at the end of the second set, to their offensive attack.”
The win improves Bergan to 27-11 as the Lady Knights move closer to returning to Lincoln to defend their D-1 state championship.
“I have great confidence in our kids and the fact that they can handle the pressure,” Wewel said. “I really feel like when we drop a couple of points due to some errors that we will rebound and get back in the game.”
Bergan’s 2018 state championship squad that included Allison Dieckmann, Haley Kempf and Lexie Langley compiled a 33-4 record. Their 37 matches in a season has already been surpassed.
“This varsity group of young ladies now holds the record for the most matches ever played in a season throughout the history of Bergan volleyball,” Wewel said. “They are truly warriors.”
Wewel said that no matter who the next opponent is, the Lady Knights won’t deviate from their plan.
“The journey the rest of the way is about team and whatever we can do to make sure that we are united,” she said. “That is so important as we move forward. I’m seeing a lot of great leadership and a lot of kids who want to play for each other.”