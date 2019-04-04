LINCOLN -- Fremont Bergan scored eight runs on nine hits in the second inning and went on to beat Lincoln High 11-1 in high school baseball action Thursday evening at Sherman Field.
Mitchell Glause recorded two hits and Donnie Mueller added a double to lead the Knights in the 8-run inning. Brennen Callahan, Dawson Glause, Dillon Dix, Austin Callahan, Eli Herink and Brody Sintek added a single apiece.
Bergan added two more runs in the top of the third. Dawson Glause reached on a single and stole two bases and Herink smoked a triple in the inning.
Another single by Dawson Glause led to another run to put Bergan up 11-1 after four full innings.
“We had a really good offensive effort tonight, ran the bases pretty well and played pretty clean defensively," Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said.
Glause finished going 2-for-3 at bat, and also got the start and recorded the win on the mound giving up just one run on six hits from Lincoln High.
Sintek and Dix both finished with 3 RBI on a hit a piece.
The Knights return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday when they host Omaha Skutt Catholic.