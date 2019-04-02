LINCOLN — Four players recorded two hits apiece and Fremont Bergan pounded out 13 hits in an 11-2 win over Lincoln North Star Monday.
The Knights opened up the game with a three-run fifth inning to break a scoreless tie and then outscored the Navigators 8-2 over the final two innings.
Dillon Dix got the win on the hill for Bergan. He went six full innings with three strikeouts while allowing three hits and walking to batters. Dawson Glause pitched the final inning allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.
“Dillon had a solid outing and kept putting up zeros until we could string together some quality at-bats and push some runs across,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “He also helped erase two runners at first base with a couple of really solid pickoffs.”
Donnie Mueller, Dix, Austin Callahan and Eli Herink had two hits apiece for Bergan. One of Callahan’s hit was a double.
Mitchell Glause, Brennen Callahan, Brody Sintek, Camden McKenzie and Dawson Glause also picked up a hit apiece for Bergan.
“Overall I was happy with tonight’s ball game but we still have plenty of room for improvement”
The Archbishop Bergan Reserves Gold were in action yesterday in Grand Island. The Knights lost the opener 4-3 and won the second game 15-3. Leading hitters for the Knights were Shaye Hoyle and Jax Sorensen with two hits apiece. Losing pitcher was Ryan Winter in relief of Landon Mueller and Caleb Herink. Defensive leader in the first game was Carter Sintek.
In game two, Sintek got the win and was relieved by Shaye Hoyle in the final inning. Sintek, Cal Janke, and Julius Cortez led the offense in the win.
The Knight Reserve Gold squad is now 2-1 on the season.
Varsity
Bergan 000 031 7—11 13 0
North Star 000 001 1—2 4 4
2B: Glause, A Callahan. SAC: McKenzie, CS: Herink. HBP: Glause, D Mueller 2. SB: Glause, D Mueller, Herink. LOB: 8
Varsity Boxscore
Bergan 000 031 7—11 13 0
North Star 000 001 1—2 4 4
2B: Glause, A Callahan. SAC: McKenzie, CS: Herink. HBP: Glause, D Mueller 2. SB: Glause, D Mueller, Herink. LOB: 8