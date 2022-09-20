Bergan battles No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran, beats Bishop Neumann for coach Sue Wewel's 750th career win

LINCOLN - Class C-2 No. 2 Bergan went toe-to-toe with C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran for one set Tuesday night.

The effort left the Knights disjointed after falling 25-22 to the Warriors in the opening set, dropping the match on a 25-14 set two loss.

The shockwaves extended into the second match for Tuesday's triangular at Lincoln Lutheran with the Knights scrapping together a 2-1 (25-18, 16-25, 25-16) win over Bishop Neumann.

"That was my big fear that Neumann was going to come out (strong) and we were going to lose our energy," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "It just seemed like the ball was falling for them and we gave them hope."

The opening game of the night was a possible state tournament preview between the top two teams in Class C-2.

Bergan kept the match tied out to 13-13, but a little 2-0 run by the Warriors was enough of a crack to allow the triangular host to keep the Knights at bay.

"That game one, we played hard and we went with the game plan and the kids played the strategy the way we wanted to, but in game two they were just too much and our serve receive broke down," Wewel said. "Our serving was average and it just wasn't going to work."

Set two was controlled by Lincoln Lutheran from the jump, building out a 17-9 lead before taking the match.

"If we could've hit line a little bit more effectively, it would have made a big difference," Wewel said.

It is Bergan's second loss of the year, both coming at the hands of teams ranked No. 1.

The effects of the opening match didn't appear in the opening second of game two against Neumann, as Bergan pulled away during the middle of the match.

The scrappy Cavaliers opened set two with an 8-0 run and never looked back, taking the set 25-16 after leading by as many as 11 to force a third set.

"I told them they were going to win this and they've always rallied and I really appreciate that about them," Wewel said.

Bergan pulled together at the heart of set three, producing a 10-2 run to take turn a tight match into a lopsided lead for the Knights.

The win marked a milestone for Wewel, who reached 750 coaching wins and her 500th as the head coach of Bergan.

"It really does make me reflect on all the kids that have come through my program and how they stepped into the trenches for me and how they believed in me," Wewel said.

Bergan will play in the Elkhorn Valley tournament Saturday, opening with a 10 a.m. game against St. Paul.