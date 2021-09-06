Bergan battles on second day of Northeast Classic

On the final day of the Northeast Classic, Bergan volleyball went 1-2 with a win over Lutheran-Northeast (25-23, 26-24) before falling to Guardian Angel Central Catholic (19-25, 26-28) and Wisner-Pilger (21-25, 23-25).
"We are really starting to find our way," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "Our serve and serve receiver got better and our play as a unit improved.
Paige Frickenstein led the Knights in kills in all three matches with seven kills in game one, eight in the second game and nine in the final match-up.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik had six kills in game one and three and seven kills in game two.
Rebecca Baker averaged 21 set assists across the three games with a day-high of 23 in the final match.
Bergan will play its first home game of the year Tuesday, Sept. 7, against Arlington.