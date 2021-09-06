 Skip to main content
Bergan battles on second day of Northeast Classic
Bergan battles on second day of Northeast Classic

On the final day of the Northeast Classic, Bergan volleyball went 1-2 with a win over Lutheran-Northeast (25-23, 26-24) before falling to Guardian Angel Central Catholic (19-25, 26-28) and Wisner-Pilger (21-25, 23-25). 

"We are really starting to find our way," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "Our serve and serve receiver got better and our play as a unit improved. 

Paige Frickenstein led the Knights in kills in all three matches with seven kills in game one, eight in the second game and nine in the final match-up. 

Kaitlyn Mlnarik had six kills in game one and three and seven kills in game two. 

Rebecca Baker averaged 21 set assists across the three games with a day-high of 23 in the final match. 

Bergan will play its first home game of the year Tuesday, Sept. 7, against Arlington. 

