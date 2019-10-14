DAVID CITY — Fremont Bergan downed Columbus Scotus 20-25, 25-21, 25-21 to capture fifth place Saturday in the Centennial Conference Volleyball Tournament.
Earlier in the day, Lincoln Lutheran beat the Lady Knights 25-15, 25-21 before Bergan downed Kearney Catholic 25-17, 25-22.
“I was very pleased with our defense on Saturday during the tournament,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Our girls were flying all over the court and it was so cool to see that our block with Emma Walz, Lauren Baker, Hannah Frost and Allie DeGroff was getting up big, thus slowing down some really big hitters and allowing us to bring up some of their attacks.”
Wewel said the Lady Knights, 20-11, are jelling as a team.
“Trust takes time to develop, especially with a lot of new players in different positions,” the coach said. “I’m starting to see that trust develop more and more. That trust was a big part in our defense stepping up their game.”
DeGroff had a team-high 29 kills and 33 digs during the day. Baker had nine blocks while Kaia McIntyre had 70 set assists. Frost had a team-best 32 serves.
“I felt that all of our hitters were doing an excellent job of going at some really good defenses and some really big blockers,” Wewel said. “Allie got on a roll and was swinging at the ball really well. Lauren Baker also had a good offensive day. Kaia distributed the ball effectively to all of our hitters.”
Wewel was proud of how her team responded after losing the first set to Scotus.
“We pushed hard to close the match and that shows me that they’re gaining confidence and that they’re playing with grit,” she said. “It is really fun for (assistant coach Kim Dieckmann) and I to watch them grow and improve with every tournament.”
The Lady Knights will join Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for a triangular on Tuesday night at Oakland-Craig. Bergan faces O-C at 5:30 and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 6:30.