Bergan bests Cedar Bluffs in dual
The Bergan girls golf team bested Cedar Bluffs in a dual Tuesday at Fremont Golf Club, 235 to 300.

Jocelyn Kumm led the Knights with a 51, the lowest score of the day on either team. Olivia Prauner shot a 54 while Olivia Fedde added a 61. Ellie Sendgraff rounded out the team score with a 69.

Addy Sweeny shot the low round for the Wildcats, carding a 72. Elly Samek was a shot back of her teammate with a 73. Summer Sukstof entered the clubhouse with a 76 while Jonnie Mahrt and Morgan Barnhart both shot 79.

