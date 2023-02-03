A 54-29 walloping of Class B No. 10 Blair Thursday night was just what the doctor ordered Class C-2 No. 7 Bergan as the Knights sent its senior class off with a win in their final appearance at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.

“Our girls came out with a lot of energy,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

The delayed match-up between the two ranked foes, originally scheduled for Jan. 3, but pushed back due to inclement weather at the time, was also the Knights first true test without starting point guard Summer Bojanski, who is out for the foreseeable future due to injury.

“We have girls that are rallying around one another right now because they all know they have to do a little bit more with Summer not being on the floor,” Pribnow said.

Bojanski was the team’s third leading scorer and primary ball handler, but also hustle catalyst on 50/50 plays, Pribnow said.

“At times, a lot of our girls just expected Summer to go get it and now when the ball is on the floor, everyone is saying that’s my ball. Her absence has led to other girls stepping up and saying I’ve got to do just a little bit more.”

The refocusing led to a balanced scoring effort Thursday night as all five Bergan starters scored eight or more points.

A 15-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and most of the second frame took Bergan from a 6-4 lead with two minutes, 37 seconds left in the opening stanza to a 21-4 advantage midway through the second.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik scored six of her nine points during the stretch.

“Kaitlyn just pushes the ball so much in transition that it’s just a little bit of an added dynamic where she’s going to get to the rim and finish and it creates a lot of opportunities in transition for other girls,” Pribnow said.

By halftime, the Knights’ lead ballooned to 22, 31-4.

The Bears hit back-to-back three’s in the third quarter to reenergize the visiting bench, but Bergan’s opening onslaught proved too big of a hill to climb for Blair.

Bergan moves to 14-5 with the win over Blair securing the Knights’ first pair of back-to-back wins since the start of January.

“There is no fear right now,” Pribnow said. “We’ve been through the meat of our schedule where we’ve played a lot of really quality teams and over the course of those games, I think our girls would look back and say we played tight, afraid to make plays at times and playing not to lose. Our mentality right now has completely shifted. We’re stepping on the floor saying let’s go win this game.”

Paige Frickenstein led the Knights with 11 points while Rebecca Baker and Carlee Hapke both matched Mlnarik with nine points. Addie Gilfry chipped in eight points.

Bergan has two remaining regular season match-ups, the first being a sub-district preview on the road against Oakland-Craig on Feb. 7 before wrapping up the year on the road at Bishop Neumann.