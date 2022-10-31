Bergan bounced from playoffs by high-flying Malcolm

MALCOLM - Bergan came into the opening round of Class C-2 playoffs Friday hoping to slow the high-flying Malcolm offense by limiting the Clippers’ time of possession and grinding out a low-scoring affair.

The Knights got half of its wish in the opening half, holding Malcolm to just nine offensive touches.

The price was the Clippers averaging a touchdown on every other play.

Malcolm needed just nine plays to hang 35 first half points on the way to ending Bergan’s year on a 64-17 loss

“That’s a great team playing really great at the right time and we’ve been there the last couple of years, so all you can do is respect it,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “They played really well. Their quarterback (Hayden Frank) is definitely the best we’ve seen all year.”

Knocking off undefeated No. 4 Malcolm was already a tall task for Bergan coming into the game. Doing so without the keystone to both sides of the ball Kade McIntyre, who injured his shoulder in the regular season finale, turned the upset effort into a herculean task.

“We were banged up pretty good, missing four out of five secondary and backfield guys,” Mruz said.

The loss of McIntyre transformed both Bergan’s offense and defense. On the offensive side of the ball, it meant Clay Hedges, who just a few weeks prior had never taken a hand-off, was the primary running back for the Knights. The junior carried the ball 16 times for a team-leading 54 yards.

The Knights grinded out a field goal drive on its opening possession, setting up junior Alex Langenfeld for a 32-yard kick at the six minute, 12 second mark of the first quarter.

Twelve seconds later, the Clippers took the lead for good with a 65-yard touchdown run by Frank, the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the night.

The Clippers’ second score came at the 2:19 mark of the first quarter on a 65-yard catch and run by Dalton Amen from Frank. The point after attempt was blocked by Bergan.

Malcolm had the ball for a total of 22 seconds in the first quarter and used just two plays to walk away with a 13-3 lead.

“Every time they touched the ball, they were dangerous and we just had a tough time making tackles in space,” Mruz said.

Malcolm added two more long touchdowns - a 24-yard run by Frank and a 49-yard run by Lucas Christensen - before Bergan got back on the board.

The Knights put together a drive just before the half, resulting in a one-yard touchdown reception for Dawson Pruss from Cooper Weitzel.

Pruss finished the day with four catches for 41 yards.

Weitzel went 14 of 23 in his final start at quarterback for Bergan, throwing for 128 yards and two scores while also carrying the ball 12 times for 48 yards.

Colbey Butts was on the receiving end of eight passes for 113 yards.

Malcolm responded with three-straight scores following the Knights finding the endzone.

Frank took the Clippers into the half with a 63-yard touchdown run. Out of the half, Frank added a 15-yard touchdown pass for his final score of the night and Christensen tacked on a 19-yard score to open up a 49-10 lead at the end of three.

Bergan, trailing 56-10, got on the board again midway through the fourth quarter on a six-yard connection between Josh Mace and Weitzel.

Bergan ends the year at 6-4, getting bounced in the opening round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. All four losses came against opponents who reached the C-2 playoffs.

“We battled all season, lost to four really good teams and there’s no shame in that,” Mruz said.