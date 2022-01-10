 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bergan bounces back against Arlington

The Bergan girls went 1-1 over the weekend, beating Arlington 57-31 Saturday after losing 43-39 to Homer on Friday. 

The Knights struggled in the first quarter on their home court, falling behind 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. 

Bergan broke out of their funk in the second frame, pouring in 23 points to double up the Eagles 32-16 at the break. 

The Knights weren't threatened the rest of the way in picking up their ninth win of the year. 

On Friday, Bergan led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, but couldn't keep pace with Homer, who took a 23-20 lead into the locker room. 

The green-and-gold Knights cut their deficit to one, 33-32, by the end of the third quarter, but were unable to pull ahead by the final horn. 

Bergan will have another full week, hosting Guardian Angel Central Catholic Thursday before traveling to North Bend Central Saturday.

