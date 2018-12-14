Fremont Bergan knocked Class C-2’s Lourdes Central Catholic from the unbeaten ranks on Friday night.
Senior Haley Kempf scored 25 points to lead Bergan to a 47-43 win in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium. Allison Dieckmann and Kaia McIntyre hit key free throws in the final minute to boost the Fremont squad.
Bergan bounced back from its first loss of the season on Tuesday night — a road setback to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic — to drop Lourdes to 5-1.
“You never know how a team is going to respond after its first loss,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “But we have a lot of girls off of the (Class D-1) state championship volleyball team playing for us and they are not accustomed to losing. They are competitors and they come to work every single day. That paid off tonight.”
Bergan looked like it would coast in the first half. The Fremont squad forced nine first-quarter turnovers to build a 16-4 lead. Kempf had 13 of those points.
“We spread their zone on them and we were able to get Haley to go one-on-one in the middle of the paint,” Pribnow said. “She got a lot of points, but she also had some drop-down passes to Allie DeGroff and had some kickouts for Kaia and Allison.”
Kempf’s field goal to open the second quarter put Bergan up 18-4, but LC answered with consecutive 3-point baskets by Libby Baumert and Macey Allgood. Addie DeFreece’s field goal capped an 8-0 run and pulled LC to within 18-12.
Baumert’s two free throws to close the half cut the Bergan advantage to 23-16 at the break.
“Our press helped us build that lead, but I think we got a little bit fatigued,” Pribnow said. “They were able to run on us in the transition in the second and third quarters. But give Lourdes credit, they are a very good team.”
Lourdes 6-foot-3 center Gina McGowan, who finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds, scored to open the third period, but Bergan answered with a 10-2 run that was capped by field goals by Lily Bojanski and Kempf.
Lourdes, though, ended the quarter on a 13-0 run that was capped by a McGowan basket. That tied the game at 33 entering the final eight minutes.
Elaina Madison’s put-back basket with 4:13 left gave LC its only lead 41-40. DeGroff hit an eight-foot baseline jump to put Bergan ahead for good at 42-41 on FB’s next possession.
McIntyre and Dieckmann’s foul shooting helped Bergan protect the advantage in the final seconds.
Dieckmann had six points and seven rebounds while DeGroff grabbed five rebounds.
Baumert had nine points and Brianna Fulton added eight for Lourdes.
Bergan plays at 3:30 Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Christian.
Box Score
Lourdes 4 12 17 10 — 43
Bergan 16 7 10 13 — 46
Lourdes — Brianna Fulton 8, Emma Heng 3, Libby Baumert 9, Addie DeFreece 2, Macey Allgood 7, Elaina Madison 4, Gina McGowan 10.
Bergan — Allison Dieckmann 6, Lily Bojanski 2, Kaia McIntyre 5, Allie DeGroff 3, Lauren Baker 4, Haley Kempf 25, Hannah Frost 2.