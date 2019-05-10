WISNER — North Bend held off a strong challenge by Fremont Bergan to win the boys team championship Thursday in the C-3 district track meet.
The Tigers finished with 118.5 points while the Knights were the runner-up with 111.
“We knew the boys race would be close, just like last year with North Bend,” Bergan coach TJ Folkers said. “They’ve got a deep, talented squad like us, but we were the ones with a couple of banged up kids this year and they got us.”
North Bend also won the girls team title with 113 points. Clarkson-Leigh was second with 75. Bergan, with only nine girls out for track, was fifth with 60.
Joe Howser sparked North Bend to the boys title by winning the 400 (50.48), placing second in the 200 (23.20) and running legs on the Tigers’ victorious 400-meter (44.80) and 1,600-meter (3:32.40) relay teams.
Sam Buckingham, who won the 100 meters (11.11), Charles Madsen and Tanner Wietfeld joined Howser on the 4x1. In the 4x4, Wietfeld, Breckin Peters and Chase Ruzicka completed the foursome.
Ben Rolenc won the discus (143-5) and was second in the shot put (47-8 1/4). Ian Virka and Zach Borer went 1-2 in the pole vault with Virka clearing 11-8 for the title.
Bergan freshman Koa McIntyre won the 200 (22.84), placed second in the 100 (11.28) and was second in the 400 (51.04).
“He didn’t disappoint in qualifying in all three sprints,” Folkers said. “It will be exciting to see what he can do with the extra rest between races at state.”
McIntrye also joined Jake Ridder, Chris Pinales and Ethan Villwok on the runner-up 400-meter relay team (45.51).
Sophomore Shea Gossett captured top honors in the triple jump with a mark of 41-5 1/4.
“Coach (Nate) Pribnow knew Shea had it in him in the triple jump,” Folkers said. “He’s been improving every week and had a good day.”
State veteran Dre Vance will be returning to Omaha Burke. The senior was second in the 1,600 (4:57.82) and the 800 (2:06.11).
Vance was hoping for faster times, but he wasn’t complaining since he qualified for state in both events.
“I’ve been happy with this season,” he said. “I’ve been getting first in some meets, placing in every meet and getting a lot of (personal records) so I’m happy with how I’ve been doing so far.”
Vance was 14th in the Class D state cross country race in October. In March, he helped the Knights earn second place in the D-1 state basketball tournament.
“This has been a great year,” he said. “It started with the cross country state medal and then playing in the state championship game for basketball, but just coming up shy. Hopefully next weekend I can get a medal in the 800 or 1,600. ... I feel like I’m hitting my peak for state.”
Folkers was pleased with Vance’s performance on a cold and windy day.
“Dre is our veteran and leader,” he said. “He pushes himself every day and it showed.”
The North Bend girls got wins from Ally Pojar (5-2 in the high jump) and Ashley Humlicek (9-2 in the pole vault) on their way to the championship. The Tigers’ foursome of Abby Post, Cami Faltin, Megan Ortmeier and Sydney Emanuel finished first in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:33.43.
Kaia McIntyre won the 800 meters for Bergan in 2:27.44. She was also second in the 1,600 (5:56.76).
“Kaia proved that switching from the sprints to distance was the right move as she (qualified) in the 800 and 1,600,” Folkers said.
Senior Allie DeGroff was second in the shot (36-0) and third in the discus (121-0).
“Allie squeaked into the finals in the discus, but she (threw) a big one in the finals to hit the (automatic) qualifying mark,” Folkers said.
In the long jump, senior Haley Kempf was second (16-8 1/2) while Lauren Baker was fourth (16-1 3/4). Kempf was third in the triple jump (33-9).
“The long jump was loaded with five girls with automatic qualifying marks that included Haley and Lauren,” Folkers said.
The state meet is scheduled for May 17-18.
C-3 District Meet
Team Scores — North Bend 118.5, Fremont Bergan 111, Stanton 82, Oakland-Craig 59, Wisner-Pilger 44, Logan View 34, Tekamah-Herman 29, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 28, Howells-Dodge 17.5, Clarkson-Leigh 4.
Event Winners and Area Placers
High Jump — 1. Dylan Kniefl, W-P, 6-2. 2. Grant Frickenstein, FB, 6-0. 3. Ian Virka, NB, 5-6. 4. (tie) Cole Freidel, T-H, 5-4 and John Emanuel, NB, 5-4. 6. Blake Sindelar, H-D, 5-2 and Brody Johnson, NB, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1. Virka, NB, 11-8. 2. Zach Borer, NB, 11-2. 3. Jacob Johnson, FB, 11-2. 4. Grady Gatewood, O-C, 10-2. 6. Noah Post, NB, 9-8.
Long Jump — 1. Luke Wakehouse, T-H, 20-4 1/2. 3. Ethan Villwok, FB, 19-10. 4. Shea Gossett, FB, 19-4. 5. Chase Ruzicka, NB, 18-10. 6. Jake Ridder, FB, 18-6 1/2.
Triple Jump — 1. Shea Gossett, FB, 41-5 1/4. 2. Cody Pospisil, NB, 40-8. 4. Jaxon Wietfeld, NB, 39-1 1/2. 5. Ethan Villwok, FB, 37-6 3/4. 6. Ridder, 36-3 3/4.
Discus — 1 Ben Rolenc, NB, 143-3. 5. Lucas Schneck, LV, 122-10. 6. Caleb Villwok, FB, 121-2.
Shot Put — 1. Ben Wilke, Stanton, 50-4 1/2. 2. Rolenc, NB, 47-8 1/4. 3. Justyn Hale, O-C, 46-7. 4. Wyatt Seagren, O-C, 44-1. 6. Max Ward, O-C, 40-7.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. 8:35.93. 2. Oakland-Craig, 8:43.05. 3. Howells-Dodge, 9:20.38. 4. North Bend (Pospisil, J. Wietfeld, Carter Richardson, J. Emanuel), 9:36.02. 6. Fremont Bergan (Sam Sleister, Andrew Fellers, Owen Pruss, Nathan Fuchs), 10:30.47.
400 Meters — 1. Joe Howser, NB, 50.48. 2. Koa McIntyre, FB, 51.04. 3. Tanner Wietfeld, NB, 52.58. 4. R.J. Bayer, H-d, 56.32. 5. Caden Nelson, O-C, 57.03.
3,200 Meters — 1. Parker Zach, S, 10:35.24. 5. Kayl Francis, LV, 11:48.23. 6. Garett Wheeler, LV, 12:11.68.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Noah Hass, GACC, 15.92. 2. Arthur Pille, O-C, 15.96. 3. Dylan Gartner, FB, 16.12. 4. Brady Hull, LV, 16.69. 5. Zach Borer, NB, 17.08.
100 Meters — 1. Sam Buckingham, NB, 11.11. 2. Koa McIntyre, FB, 11.28. 4. Jefferson, McNeill, O-C, 11.91. 6. Chris Pinales, FB, 12.0.
800 Meters — 1. Kelton Van Pelt, S, 2:03.51. 2. Dre Vance, FB, 2:06.11. 3. Luis Hernandez, LV 2:07.58. 4. Josh Brester, H-D, 2:10.34. 6. Robby Mayberry, O-C, 2:12.03.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Pille, O-C, 42.87. 3. Gartner, FB, 43.75. 4. Johnson, FB, 43.76. 5. Hull, LV, 44.40. 6. John Werner, O-C, 45.07.
200 Meters — 1 McIntyre, FB, 22.84. 2. Howser, NB, 23.20. 4. Michael Luther, LV, 24.18. 5. Pinales, FB, 24.39.
1,600 Meters — 1. C. Ruskamp, W-P, 4:48.96. 2. Vance, FB, 4:57.82. 5. Wyatt Rebbe, LV, 5:10.33. 6. Luis Hernandez, VL, 5:13.47.
400-Meter Relay — 1. North Bend (Buckingham, Charles Madsen, T. Wietfeld, Howser), 44.80. 2. Bergan (Ridder, McIntyre, Pinales, Villwok), 45.51. 3. Logan View (Lane Sorensen, Keaton Bushlow, Harrison Jordan, Hull), 46.50. 5. Howells-Dodge, 50.55.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Stanton, 3:32.40. 2. North Bend (T. Wietfeld, Breckin Peters, Chase Ruzicka, Howser), 3:34.95. 3. Oakland-Craig, 3:38.22. 4. Logan View (Luther, Hernandez, Bushlow, Sorensen), 3:41.17. 5. Bergan (Gartner, E. Villwok, Alex Painter, Vance), 3:46.50.
Girls Team Scores — North Bend 113, Clarkson-Leigh 75, Wisner-Pilger 70, GACC 65, Fremont Bergan 60, Stanton 59, Oakland-Craig 35.5, Logan View 20.5, Howells-Dodge 17, Tekamah-Herman 12.
Event Winners and Area Placers
High Jump — 1. Ally Pojar, NB, 5-2. 4. Megan Ortmeier, NB, 4-8. 5. Elizabeth Hill, LV, 4-8. 6. (tie) Maddy Renner, NB, 4-6 and Kennedy Benne, O-C, 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1. Ashley Humlicek, NB, 9-2. 2. Julia Knapp, NB, 8-10. 4. Lily Bojanski, FB, 7-6. 5. (tie) Dram Daugherty, LV, 7-6 and Natalie Knapp, NB, 7-6.
Long Jump — 1. Sophia Hass, GACC, 16-10 1/4. 2. Haley Kempf, FB, 16-8 1/2. 4. Lauren Baker, FB, 16-1 3/4.
Triple Jump — 1. Lindsay Kneifl, W-P, 34-8 1/2. 3. Kempf, FB, 33-9.
Discus — 1. Erin Prusa, H-D, 133-10. 2. Anna Halladay, NB, 132-11. 3. Allie DeGroff, FB, 121-0.
Shot Put — 1. Jeannina Blahak, O-C, 36-5 1/2. 2. DeGroff, FB, 36-0. 3. Faith Faylor, NB, 34-7.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. North Bend (Abby Post, Cami Faltin, Megan Ortmeier, Sydney Emanuel), 10:33.43. 3. Oakland-Craig, 10:42.95. 4. Howells-Dodge, 10:59.62.
400 Meters — 1. Kneifl, W-P, 1:01.96. 4. Pojar, NB, 1:04.28. 5. Karllene Bourek, NB, 1:05.83.
3,200 Meters — 1. Elizabeth Polk, LV, 12:43.49. 5. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 13:40.74. 6. Kierra del Valle, NB, 13:50.60.
100-Meter Hurdles — 1. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 15.95. 3. Julia Knapp, NB, 16.65. 4. Hannah Williams, NB, 17.47. 6. Grace Pille, O-C, 18.29.
100 Meters — 1. Emily Loseke, C-L, 12.93. 4. Cierra Kluthe, NB, 13.73.
800 Meters — 1. Kaia McIntyre, FB, 2:27.44. 2. S. Emanuel, NB, 2:30.75. 4. Megan Ortmeier, NB, 2:44.65. 6. Jessi Brester, H-D, 2:50.20.
300-Meter Hurdles. 1. Svoboda, W-P, 48.35. 2. Ashten Rennerfeldt, O-C, 48.68. 3. Williams, NB, 4878. 6. Knapp, NB, 53.03.
200 Meters — 1. Loseke, C-L, 27.60. 6. Kluthe, NB, 28.99.
1,600 Meters — 1. Sam Linder, O-C, 5:51.53. 2. McIntyre, FB, 5:56.76. 3. Polk, LV, 6:04.37. 6. Lilly Praest, H-D, 6:06.11.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Clarkson-Leigh, 52.06. 3. North Bend (Natalie Knapp, Kendra Lorence, J. Knapp, Kluthe), 53.94. 4. Bergan (Bojanski, Kempf, McIntyre, Baker), 54.71. 6. Logan View (Karlie Hansen, Emma Hilbers, Val Uehling, Josie Kahlandt), 56.39.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. GACC, 4:13.76. 2. North Bend (Williams, Pojar, Karlene Bourek, S. Emanuel), 4:15.35. 6. Howells-Dodge, 4:47.54.