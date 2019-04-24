WISNER — A freshman and a senior won a pair of individual events apiece to lead Fremont Bergan to the boys team championship of the Wisner-Pilger Track Invitational on Tuesday.
The Knights finished with 138 points while runner-up Wakefield had 96. Elkhorn Valley and BRLD tied for third with 61 apiece. It was Bergan’s fifth win in a row.
Senior Dre Vance won the 800 meters in 2:06.63 and added the 1,600 championship (4:49.54). Freshman Koa McIntyre won the 200 meters in 22.76 and the 400 meters in 51.21.
Senior Grant Frickenstein cleared 5-9 to win the high jump while the Knights also took top honors in the 400-meter relay. McIntyre, Chris Pinales, Jake Ridder and Ethan Villwok combined to run a 45.35.
West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic edged the host school 80-79 for the girls championship. Bergan was sixth with 58 points.
Junior Allie DeGroff won the shot put with a toss of 36-1 and was fourth in the discus with a throw of 110-3.
Lauren Baker was the runner-up in the long jump (16-7) while Kaia McIntyre was second in the 1,600 (5:47.13) and 800 (2:32.35). Lily Bojanski cleared 8-0 to place third in the pole vault.
GACC won the 1,600-meter relay to wrap up its championship. Greta Vering, Paige Rolf, Angela Jansen and Sophia Hass combined for a 4:21.30. The Bluejays were also second in the 3,200-meter relay. Vering, Brooke Wordekemper, Taylor Timmerman and Jansen joined forces to run a 10:56.55.
Erin Prusa led Howells-Dodge by winning the discus with a toss of 123-5.
The Bergan squads return to action Saturday in the Centennial Conference Meet at Columbus Scotus. Competition is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The Knights will host their invitational on May at Heedum Field.
Wisner-Pilger Invitational
Boys Team Standings — Fremont Bergan 138, Wakefield 96, Elkhorn Valley 61, BRLD 61, Wisner-Pilger 45, Lutheran High NE 41, Plainview 31.5, Howells-Dodge 24, GACC 23.5, EHP 6.
Event Winners and Area Placers
High Jump — 1. Grant Frickenstein, FB, 5-9.
Pole Vault — 1. Hunter Bennett, EV, 11-6. 2. Jacob Johnson, FB, 11-0. 5. Damon Crawford, GACC, 9-0. 6. Owen Pruss, FB, 8-0.
Long Jump — 1. Hunter Howard, EV, 19-10 1/4. 2. Ethan Villwok, FB, 19-5 1/2. 4. Shea Gossett, FB, 19-1 3/4. 5. Jake Ridder, FB, 19-1.
Triple Jump — 1. Solomon Peitz, W, 41-5 1/2. 2. Gossett, FB, 39-7. 3. E. Villwok, 39-5. 4. Ridder, FB, 38-1.
Discus — 1. Connor Wilcox, LH, 122-11. 4. Lane Hegemann, HD, 120-7.
Shot Put — 1. Nick Ronnfeldt, BRLD, 54-4.
400 Meters — 1. Koa McIntyre, FB, 51.21. 6. Logemann, FB, 56.79.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Noah Hass, GACC, 16.37. 2. Dylan Gartner, FB, 16.48. 5. Johnson, FB, 17.48. 6. Zane Wallen, FB, 18.29.
100 Meters — 1. Esgar Godinez, W, 11.56. 4. Chris Pinales, FB, 11.85.
200 Meters — 1. McIntyre, FB, 22.76.
800 Meters — 1. Dre Vance, FB, 2:06.63. 5. Austin Steffensmeier, H-D, 2:13.57.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Noah Hass, GACC, 43.56. 2. Johnson, FB, 44.44. 3. Gartner, FB, 44.80.
3,200 Meters — 1. Brayden Anderson, BRLD, 11:05.73.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Wakefield, 8:42.35. 3. Howells-Dodge (Josh Brester, Darrin Pokorny, Blake Sindelar, Austin Steffensmeier), 8:58.63. 6. Bergan (Gavin Logemann, Jacob Cook, Andrew Fellers, Sam Sleiser), 9:44.89.
1,600 Meters — 1. Vance, FB, 4:49.54. 6. Blake Sindelar, H-D, 5:16.18.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Bergan (Pinales, McIntyre, Ridder and Villwok), 45.35.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Wakefield, 3:37.89. 3. Bergan (Alex Painter, Gossett, Logemann, Lucas Parr), 3:47.97.
Girls Team Scores — GACC 80, Wisner-Pilger 79, EHP 70, Lutheran High NE 69, Plainview 62, Bergan 58, BRLD 32, Howells-Dodge 31, Elkhorn Valley 27, Wakefield 19.
Event Winners and Area Placers
High Jump — 1. Jordan Wegner, W-P, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1. Amber Miller, EV, 9-0. 3. Lily Bojanski, FB, 8-0. 6. Ally Plagge, GACC, 7-0.
Long Jump — 1. Halle Berner, LH, 17-5. 2. Lauren Baker, FB, 16-7. 4. Sophia Hass, GACC, 16-0. 5. Haley Kempf, FB, 15-10 3/4.
Triple Jump — 1. Lindsay Kneifl, W-P, 35-6. 3. Angela Jansen, GACC, 33-5. 5. Kempf, FB, 32-10. 6. Taylor Timmerman, GACC, 31-10.
Discus — 1. Erin Prusa, H-D, 123-5. 4. Allie DeGroff, FB, 110-3.
Shot Put — 1. Allie DeGroff, FB, 36-1. 4. Brooklyn Macholan, H-D, 32-0 1/2.
400 Meters — 1. Lindsay Kneifl, W-P, 1:03.49. 2. Sophia Hass, GACC, 1:04.19. 3. Paige Rolf, GACC, 1:05.51.
3,200 Meters — 1. Paige Steinman, EHP, 12:07.22. 3. Lilly Praest, H-D, 14:10.13. 4. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 14:11.63.
100-Meter Hurdles — 1. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 16.42. 5. Maddie Bracht, GACC, 18.14.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Svoboda, W-P, 48.44. 2. Hass, GACC, 51.47. 5. Alyssa Cappellano, H-D, 54.12.
100 Meters — 1. Ashley Ostrand, EHP, 12.77.
200 Meters — 1. Halle Berner, LH, 27.80. 2. Paige Rolf, GACC, 28.45. 3. Angela Jansen, GACC, 2870. 5. Lauren Baker, 28.98.
800 Meters — 1. Kelsey Larsen, BRLD, 2:23.75. 2. Kaia McIntyre, FB, 2:32.35.
1,600 Meters — 1. Paige Steinman, EHP, 5:44.34. 2. McIntyre, FB, 5:47.13. 3. Brooke Wordekemper, GACC, 6:12.84. 4. Taylor Timmerman, GACC, 6:23.23. 5. Lilly Praest, H-D, 6:23.80. 6. Jadin Ostrand, FB, 6:30.88.
400-Meter Relay — 1. EHP, 53.91. 5. Bergan (Bojanski, Kempf, DeGroff, Baker), 56.26.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Plainview, 10:33.92. 2. GACC, 10:56.55. 3. Howells-Dodge, 10:57.04.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. GACC (Greta Vering, Paige Rolf, Angela Jansen, Hass), 4:21.30. 6. Howells-Dodge (Jill Grovijohn, Jessi Brester, Riley Pokorny, Jaedyn Ratzlaff), 4:43.03.