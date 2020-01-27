Omaha Concordia’s second-half offensive production was too much for Fremont Bergan to overcome Monday night.
The Mustangs outscored the Knights 32-17 after intermission on their way to a 58-49 win in the opening round of the Centennial Conference Boys Basketball Tournament.
Concordia, the No. 9 seed, advances to play No. 1 seed Grand Island Central Catholic on Tuesday. Bergan, the No. 8 seed, will likely play a consolation game on Thursday. The Knights will find out following the completion of Tuesday’s quarterfinal games.
Having led 32-26 at halftime, Bergan (7-9) opened up its largest lead of the game of seven points (41-34) when Lucas Pruss scored a basket with about 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. That forced a Concordia timeout, but it also began the Mustangs’ dominance down the stretch.
Concordia scored the final six points of the third quarter to close the gap to 41-40 heading into the final period.
After the Mustangs tied the game at 43-43, Pruss’ basket with 4:40 left gave Bergan its final lead of the contest of 45-43.
Concordia (7-8) then rattled off eight straight points – four each from Justin Otten and Sam Schomberg – to lead 51-45. Two free throws by Max Nosal closed the gap to four points, but the Knights could get no closer.
The Mustangs ended the game on a 7-2 run, knocking down 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“We were pretty weak with the basketball in the second half,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. “I think we had close to 15 turnovers and we were just pressing too much and forcing (too much). (Concordia) stepped up their intensity a little bit defensively and started overplaying us a little bit more.
“We just didn’t do a good enough job adjusting to that and we didn’t shoot the ball well enough in the second half. I think we were about 1-for-12 or 1-for-13 from the 3-point line in the second half. And they were good looks. It just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Both teams had good offensive showings in the first quarter with Bergan scoring 19 points and Concordia 17. The Knights built a 14-8 lead midway through the quarter after a basket by Nosal. A bucket by Shea Gossett as time expired in the opening period put Bergan up 19-17.
Concordia led 24-22 in the second quarter before Bergan had an eight-point scoring surge that included two 3-pointers by Jake Ridder and a pair of free throws by Gavin Logemann.
Moore said the Mustangs’ height posed a problem for Bergan, as did the Knights’ lack of intensity for portions of the game.
“Their length bothered us tonight definitely, not only defensively but offensively,” Moore said. “They were a couple inches taller than our tallest guy and they got a couple tips and a few more loose balls than we did. We’ve got to come and bring it, every night, all night. We can’t just bring it for 24 out of the 32 minutes or 30 out of 32 minutes. It’s got to be 32 minutes for us to be successful. We’ll take this as a learning lesson.”
Nosal led a balanced scoring attack for Bergan with 11 points. Sam Sleister scored nine while Logemann had eight. Ridder, Gossett and Pruss each contributed six.
Karsten Mathsen (14), Otten (13) and Zachary Kulus (13) each scored in double figures for the Mustangs. Otten scored all of his points in the second half. Concordia was 16-for-19 from the free throw line.
Bergan wins thriller
Bergan held on to defeat Scotus Central Catholic 55-53 Friday night in Fremont.
Scotus led with under a minute to go, but Bergan scored on its next possession to take a one-point lead.
Bergan’s defense held the Shamrocks on their ensuing possession and then the Knights went 1 of 2 at the line to stretch the lead to two.
Scotus went the length of the court but saw its last-second shot blocked ending the game.
Nosal led the Knights with a game-high 18 points while Logemann and Sleister added 12 apiece.
Josh Faust led Scotus with 14 points.
JV wins
Bergan’s JV boys team won 25-5 in a two-quarter contest Friday night against Columbus Scotus.
Logemann led the Knights with 9 points and Pruss added 8.
Also scoring for Bergan were Spencer Hamilton, Nosal, Shaye Hoyle and Gossett with two points apiece.