Fremont Bergan cross country coach Wyatt Morse liked what he saw from his teams Thursday during the Joe Wojtkiewicz Invitational at Camp Calvin Crest.
"Today was a good day for the weather and the kids competed hard," Morse said. "I'm very pleased with how everything went. We had great support from our parents and running at home is always more fun. When you only get one shot, you need to make it count and I think our kids really made their shot count today."
The Bergan boys finished third (60 points) behind champion David City Aquinas (15) and Cornerstone Christian (36). North Bend won the girls title with 13 points followed by Cornerstone Christian (35) and East Butler (38). The Lady Knights didn't have enough for a full team, but Jadin Ostrand was ninth (27:49) while Emma Larson was 11th (28:29) and Lauren Carlson 29th (40:15).
"Jadin and Emma ran a solid race," Morse said. "Their goal was the top 12 and they accomplished that which was good to see. They are starting to compete better and better each meet which will be good as we move into conference and districts."
Ashlei McDonald of Johnson County Central won the girls race in 24:53. Hannah Williams of the Tigers was the runner-up in 24:58. Alexa Bourek (26:49), Abby Post (27:01) and Kaitlyn VanNortwick (27:13) of North Bend finished 5-6-7 while Madison Widick was 14th in 29:16.
Janel Bussing, in just her second varsity race, finished 19th in 31:37 to pace Yutan.
Max Nosal paced the Bergan boys. The freshman finished ninth in 22:43 while teammate Ben Simonson was 15th in 23:15.
"Third place overall wasn't too shabby," Morse said. "This group is starting to understand how the team scoring works and are gaining confidence each week. I'm excited to see them improve going forward."
Brenton Pitt was 17th in 23:15 while Sam Sleister was 22nd in 24:02. Nathan Fuchs (30th in 25:47) and Jobe Sullivan (32nd in 25:53) also competed for the Knights.
Bergan will compete in the D-3 district next month.
"Districts came out this week and we have a strong chance to be a contender for a state appearance," Morse said. "But we need to keep improving and we get another opportunity to do so on Monday (in the Yutan Invitational at Oak Grove Park in Omaha)."
The Yutan boys were fourth in the team standings with 91 points. Nash Braymen was 16th in 23:34 and Nolan Timm was 24th in 24:09. Carter Tichota (26th in 24:40) and Seth Janecek (29th in 24:59) also comprised the Chieftains' score.
"The boys beat two teams -- East Butler and Johnson County -- that had beaten us at our previous meets so I think we're making progress," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. "It is all about confidence with these guys and we are continuing to build on that."
North Bend was seventh with 114. Jaxon Wietfeld led the Tigers by placing 18th in 23:39. Noah Post was 21st in 23:57.
In the junior varsity division, Spencer Hamilton of Bergan was sixth in 25:46 while teammate Keegan Sullivan was 20th in 32:33.
In the middle school division, Brayden Fuchs of Bergan was first in 12:14 while Joe Archer was third in 12:47. Will Bendig placed sixth in 13:33 while Caden Demuth was 12th in 14:42.
Mia Cortes of the Lady Knights placed third in 13:15 while Kylie Sullivan was ninth in 15:08. Sophie O'Neil finished 12th in 15:22.
The Bergan boys edged Yutan 21-26 for the title.
"Not often -- if ever -- have we had an entire roster earn a medal," Morse said. "Our middle school runners did that today. ... We finally have some numbers which allows us to be competitive as a team. Our boys took home the team championship which is the first title at any level since I have been coaching."