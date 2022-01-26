Bergan boys, girls lose Centennial tournament openers

Bergan lost a low-scoring affair with Hastings St. Cecilia Tuesday night 36-28 in the opening round of the Centennial Conference tournament.

Offense was at a premium in the first half, with Max Nosal scoring all nine of the Knights points in the first half. He finished the night with 10 points as the Bergan player in double-figures

Bergan trailed 11-9 at the break after scoring two free throws in the second quarter.

The Knights kept it close until the fourth quarter, when a trio of threes by St. Cecilia’s allowed the Bluehawks to pull away.

Bergan will host Boys Town Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at Fremont High School.

In the girls tournament, Bergan fell 48-32 to Columbus Scotus.

The Knights cut Scotus’ lead down to one, 29-28, midway through the third quarter, but never overtook the Shamrocks.

Scotus finished the game on a 19-4 run.

Bergan will host Kearney Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday, also at Fremont High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0