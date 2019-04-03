VALLEY — Bennington cruised to the team title of the DC West Invitational golf tournament Wednesday at Pines Country Club.
The Badgers had a team score of 316, 30 strokes better than Oakland-Craig. Logan View came in fifth with a 368 and the host school finished seventh with a 379. Wahoo High was eighth (382), DC West JV was 10th (405) and Arlington came in 12th out of 14 teams with a 409.
Fremont Bergan scored a 406 for 11th place in the team’s first meet of the season.
“For it being the first meet of the year and having a very limited number of practices, I’m pretty optimistic about our performance today,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “Each one of the guys showed at times the potential to shoot a good overall score.”
Spencer Hamilton led the Knights with a 46-51—97 and Thunder Myers was next on the team with a 53-45—98. Rounding out the team scoring was AJ Walter (49-52—101) and Jaret Boggs (58-52—110). Jack Wiles carded a 59-53—112 for Bergan.
“Spencer and Jarett did pretty well for playing in their first competitive high school meets, and Thunder, A.J., and Jack are way ahead of where they were last year at this point,” Rainforth said. “Once we have had a chance to get some more quality reps in at practice, I’m excited to see how much they can improve. Hopefully, some more time on the practice green and range will help us to gain more consistency in our ball-striking and short game.”
Oakland-Craig’s Ian Lundquist was meet medalist with a 76 while Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer was fourth with a 79. Other area medalists were Boston Pentico of Neumann (11th, 83), Colten Thomsen of O-C (12th, 84), and Averv Sturtz of DC West (15th, 85).
DC West Invite
Team Scores: 1. Bennington 316, 2. Oakland Craig 346, 3. Gretna 348, 4. David City 353, 5. Logan View 368, 6. Platteview 372, 7. DC West 379, 8. Wahoo 382, 9. Tekamah Herman 394, 10. DC West JV 405, 11. Fremont Bergan 406, 12. Arlington 409, 13. Syracuse 414, 14. Ashland 443.
Individual Medalists: 1. Ian Lundquist, Oakland Craig 76 2. Gavin Martin, Bennington 77 3. Jackson Prososki, Bennington 78 4. Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View 79 5. Christian Jewell, Platteview 79 6. Jordan Hart, Platteview 79 7. Cullen Buscher, Bennington 80 8. Michael Keatts, Bennington 81 9. Brock Rogers, Tekamah Herman 83 10. Jordan Kracl, David City 83 11. Boston Pentico, Wahoo Neumann 83 12. Colten Thomsen, Oakland Craig 84 13. Clayton Safranek, Bennington 84 14. Ashton Gibbs, Gretna 85 15. Avery Sturtz, DC West 85.
Oakland-Craig: Ian Lundquist 38-38—76, Jared Mulder 54-45—99, Gunnar Ray 46-45—91, Colten Thomsen 43-41—84, Thomas Maline 48-47—95.
Wahoo Neumann: Patrick Kenney NS, Boston Pentico 42-41—83, Lauren Thiele 43-44—87, Lance Meduna 60-59—119.
Wahoo: Chase Aldrich 46-48—94, Braedenn Olson 48-48—96, Hayden Grego 47-51—98, Brett Greenfield 53-48—101, Jordan Thorson 46-48—94.
DC West JV: Garrett Heiman 54-48—102, Kyle Marick51-46—97, Devin Lopeman 48-51—99, Gage Kehn 64-62—126, Jay Goldapp 53-54-107.
Arlington: Lance Vie 49-50—99, Josh Iossi 48-62—110, Austin Smutz 51-48—99, Luke Vie 48-53—101, Jayden Thompson 55-61—116.
DC West: Avery Sturtz 41-44—85, Colby Perkins 53-51—104, Max Kirby 50-42—92, Bevan McSharry 50-48—98, Myles Leahy 49-55-104.
Logan-View: Nathan Wacker 48-47—95, Jake Hagenbaumer 36-43—79, Gavin Nielsen 49-43—98, Hunter Purcell 48-48—96, Lane Hartung 57-53-110.
