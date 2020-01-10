HOMER – Fremont Bergan withstood a late rally by Homer on Friday night in high school boys basketball action.
Bergan saw its 14-point lead cut in half early in the fourth quarter but regrouped and posted a 45-32 win over Homer. The win improves Bergan’s record to 6-5.
After building a 37-23 advantage after three quarters of play, Bergan saw Homer score seven straight points in the first 90 seconds of the final period to pull within 37-30. Five of those points were scored by Caleb Kearnes.
“They changed up their defense on us and we just didn’t take care of the basketball,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said of Homer’s scoring spurt. “We were just kind of lackadaisical with the basketball in that little stretch. We called a timeout to get the guys a little under control and just calm them down a little bit, and they answered.
Bergan’s response to Homer’s quick scoring surge was a 6-0 run of its own which featured two points apiece from Gavin Logemann, Max Nosal and Tyten Vance. Homer did not get any closer than 12 points the remainder of the game.
Homer built a 9-6 lead in the first quarter before Bergan scored six straight points to lead 12-9 at the end of the period.
Freshman Max Nosal, who finished with a game-high 16 points for Bergan, scored eight of Bergan’s 14 points in the second quarter. Bergan led 26-16 at halftime.
“Early on in the season (Max) was kind of the guy who would take it to the lane and make a pass first,” Moore said. “In the last couple games, we’ve kind of wanted him to score a little more. That makes him difficult to guard on defense.”
Jarett Boggs knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for Bergan in the third quarter to help Bergan’s lead grow to 14 points.
Boggs, Logemann, Lucas Pruss and Sam Sleister each scored six points for Bergan. Vance had four points while Shea Gossett had one.
Caleb Kearnes paced Homer (2-9) with 12 points. Scott Kearnes and Landon Gilster added seven and six points, respectively.
Bergan will host Arlington on Saturday at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium. The boys varsity game is set for 7:30 p.m.