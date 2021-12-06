Bergan boys knock off No. 5 St. Mary's

The Bergan boys secured an early resume-boosting win, fending off Class D-2 No. 5 St. Mary’s 67-61 Saturday.

“When it came down to it in the fourth quarter, those kids really competed,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “We were at our best defensively at the end of the night.”

The Knights came out of the gate swinging as Spencer Hamilton started the night with back-to-back 3-pointers

Bergan hit 11 triples in the win with Hamilton connecting on five for 15 points.

“I don’t know if we had eight or nine three’s before Christmas last year,” said Mlnarik. “Our guys have been coming in every morning and go through their routines of shooting three’s. That shooting in the morning has really been paying off.

The Knights stayed in front the rest of the quarter, taking a 20-14 lead into the second frame.

The Cardinals got within two, 23-21, midway through the second quarter, but Bergan never relinquished the lead holding off St. Mary’s for a 34-31 advantage at the intermission.

Both sides traded runs to start the second half with Bergan opening with a 7-0 spurt only for St. Mary’s to answer with a 9-0 run.

The Knights stayed in front, leading 51-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

St. Mary nabbed it’s first and only lead of the evening at 62-61 with one minute, 59 seconds left on a pair of free throws.

Gavin Logemann, who scored 14 points, returned Bergan to the lead with a put back basket and foul shot to make it 64-62.

Bergan ended the game on a 7-0 run to seal the victory.

Max Nosal led the Knights in scoring with 16 points

“Right now he is doing an excellent job of making us fast,” Mlnarik said. “The name of the game for us is up-tempo, getting up the floor quick and transition offense. If you don’t have a point guard who is getting it up the floor, you’re not going to be fast.”

Sam Sleister matched Logemann with 14 points, connecting on a pair of three’s as the fourth Knight in double-figures.

Bergan started the year with a 51-43 loss to Fort Calhoun.

Mlnarik has preached long term vision for this year’s group of Knights.

Bergan’s gridiron success left the basketball squad with just four true practices coming into the first week of the season and a couple of key pieces nursing lingering injuries from the football season

“Their expectations are high for themselves, but right now they’ve got to be a team that has the big picture vision,” Mlnarik said. “We’ve got four guys who contribute at the varsity level that can contribute at the varsity level that we don’t have right now.”

Bergan hosts Brownell-Talbot at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

