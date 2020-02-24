Bergan boys move on in subdistrict tourney

WEST POINT—The Fremont Bergan boys basketball team defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53-43 Monday night in the opening round of the C2-3 subdistrict tourney at West Point-Beemer High School.

For the first 30 minutes, the game went much the same way as when the two teams met on Dec. 13 in Fremont which Bergan won 63-47. OBT made Bergan sweat a little bit over the final two minutes of Monday’s game.

Bergan’s Sam Sleister drained a 3 late in the third quarter to put Bergan up 43-20. The Raiders, however, battled back to within eight (51-43) with 25 seconds remaining in the game.

Sleister hit two free throws with 18 seconds left to seal the win.

Bergan’s Gavin Logemann, Max Nosal and Sleister led the team with 10 points apiece.

“We were able to push the tempo and got the pace we wanted there in the third quarter,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. “We were able to get some guys back and were finally healthy for the most part.”

OBT, which ended its season with a 12-12 record, was led in scoring by Oscar Henery who scored a game-high 13 points. Tommy Pugsley added eight. No other player for the Raiders scored more than five points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}