Bergan boys move on in subdistrict tourney

WEST POINT—The Fremont Bergan boys basketball team defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53-43 Monday night in the opening round of the C2-3 subdistrict tourney at West Point-Beemer High School.
For the first 30 minutes, the game went much the same way as when the two teams met on Dec. 13 in Fremont which Bergan won 63-47. OBT made Bergan sweat a little bit over the final two minutes of Monday’s game.
Bergan’s Sam Sleister drained a 3 late in the third quarter to put Bergan up 43-20. The Raiders, however, battled back to within eight (51-43) with 25 seconds remaining in the game.
Sleister hit two free throws with 18 seconds left to seal the win.
Bergan’s Gavin Logemann, Max Nosal and Sleister led the team with 10 points apiece.
“We were able to push the tempo and got the pace we wanted there in the third quarter,” Bergan assistant coach Doug Moore said. “We were able to get some guys back and were finally healthy for the most part.”
OBT, which ended its season with a 12-12 record, was led in scoring by Oscar Henery who scored a game-high 13 points. Tommy Pugsley added eight. No other player for the Raiders scored more than five points.
You have free articles remaining.
“Scoring will go up and down but the one thing that we can really count on is our defense,” Moore said. “We will need it against a very good team tomorrow night.”
Bergan improves to 9-14 on the season and moves on to the subdistrict final where they will face Yutan at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at West Point High School.
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 53, BROWNELL-TALBOT 43
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 53, BROWNELL-TALBOT 43
Brownell-Tal. 5 8 11 19 — 43
Bergan 9 15 19 10 — 53
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN—Jake Ridder 6, Sam Sleister 10, Gavin Logemann 10, Max Nosal 10, Shaye Hoyle 2, Shea Gossett 3, Lucas Pruss 6, Jarret Boggs 5.
BROWNELL-TALBOT—Tommy Pugsley 8, Matthew Ali 5, Sam Brym 3, Oscar Henery 13, Sam Bock 2, Jake Gibbs 4, Charlie Pugsley 2, Ismaal Alli 5, Sammy Asaad 2.