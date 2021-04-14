Bergan boys pick up team title in Wayne

The Bergan boys track team captured another team title Tuesday, winning the Wayne Invitational.

The Knights scored 129 points to best the field by 12 points.

Bergan claimed three of the first four places in the 100m dash with Koa McIntyre clocking in at 11.17 to best teammate Chris Pinales by .37 seconds. Kade McIntyre took fourth in the race with a 11.98.

Lucas Parr took fourth in the 200m with a 23.72 and third in the 400m in 56.24.

Cooper Weitzel produced a pair of placement, coming in second in the 110m hurdles in 17.68 and third in the 300m hurdles in 44.44. Zane Wallen also finished fourth in the 110m hurdles.

Sam Sleister added points in the 1,600m with a fourth place finish in 5:21.25.

Ben Simonson took third in the 3,200m with a time of 11:26.46.

Simonson and Sleister, alongside Carter Demuth and Andrew Fellers combined to win the 4x800m relay by 15 seconds with a time of 9:25.19.

The Knights4x400m team of Kade McIntyre, Weitzel, Shea Gossett and Koa McIntyre finished runner-up in a time of 3:54.83.