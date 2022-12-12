Bergan boys rattle off two wins

The Bergan boys basketball team notched its first wins of the year over the weekend, beating Brownell-Talbot 63-22 Friday and David City Aquinas 56-49 Saturday.

The Knights pitched a shutout in the opening quarter of Friday night's action, going up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Logan Eggen and Max Nosal accounted for 17 points in the frame with Eggen tallying nine of his 15 points on the night.

Bergan cruised into half with a 37-8 lead.

Trevor Brainard matched Eggen with 15 points for the game followed by Nosal with nine, Alec Wendt with eight and Alex Langenfeld tallying seven.

Saturday's match-up with the rival Monarchs was a much tighter as Bergan fell behind 14-13 at the end of one quarter of action.

The second quarter rectified Bergan's deficit as Eggen went for 11 of his team-leading 17 points, allowing the Knights to take a 30-24 lead into the locker room.

Bergan kept Aquinas at arms length the rest of the night to pick up it's second-straight win and second win of the year.

Nosal and Brainard joined Eggen in double-figures, pouring in 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Bergan hosts Lourdes Central Catholic at 8 p.m. Friday then travels to Lincoln Christian at 5 p.m. Saturday.