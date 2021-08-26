 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bergan boys runner-up at East Butler Invitational
0 Comments

Bergan boys runner-up at East Butler Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bergan boys cross country team finished runner-up at the East Butler Invitational Thursday, three points back of winner Malcolm.

Carter Demuth and Sam Sleister both notched top 10 finishes for the Knights with Demuth taking fifth in 22:05 and Sleister eighth in 22:53.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

In his first varsity race, freshman Brayden Fuchs claimed 12th place with a time of 23:27. Brayden’s older brother, senior Nathan Fuchs, was hot on his heels, finishing a spot back in 23:35.

“I’m very proud of how our kids pushed through the heat,” said Bergan coach Wyatt Morse. “Carter, Sam, Brayden and Nathan put in a lot of miles this summer and that work really showed today.”

The Lady Knights lone runner Sophie O’Neill secured a 14th place finish.

The junior high portion of the race was cancelled due to heat concerns.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News