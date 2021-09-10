 Skip to main content
Bergan boys runner-up at home meet
The Bergan boys cross country team finished runner-up at the 44th annual Bergan Invite Thursday at Camp Calvin Crest.

Carter Demuth was the top Knight finisher, taking eighth in 21:07. The Fuchs brothers finished back-to-back to rounded out Bergan’s team score of 33 in 12th and 13th place.

Brayden Fuchs crossed the finish line in 21:47 with Nathan Fuchs eight seconds back.

Cornerstone Christian won the team title with six points, claiming the first three placements led by individual winner Justin Sherman in 19:11.

North Bend Central took fifth as a team led by Noah Post’s 21:03, fast enough for sixth place.

Yutan had a pair of runners finish inside the top ten led by Isaac Kult’s seventh place finish in 21:06 and Carter Tichota’s 21:27 for 10th palace.

Jeremy Honeywell was the lone runner for Cedar Bluffs, finishing 26th in a time of 24 minutes flat.

Sophie O’Neil took 14th as the lone Bergan girls runner, clocking in at 27:26.

David City Aquinas won the girls team title with nine points while North Bend Central taking runner-up with 17 team points.

Sydney Emanuel and Aleya Bourek finished back-to-back in third and fourth place. Emanuel ran a 23:59 with Bourek finishing one second back of her teammate.

Paige Dunker kept all of the Tigers finishers inside the top ten, claiming 10th place with a time of 27:04.

