Fremont Bergan split games in the Knight Classic on Friday and Saturday.
The Knights suffered a 57-52 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday in the semifinals.
Charlie Schroeder pace HCC with 17 points. Jaxson Bernecker and Brady Steffen added 10 each while Miles Thoene finished with eight.
HCC led 20-16 after one quarter and increased the advantage to 30-25 at halftime. Bergan trailed 45-40 after three quarters.
Sam Sleister led the Knights with 17 points. Senior Tyten Vance added 11 while Gavin Logemann chipped in 10. Max Nosal added nine before fouling out.
The Knights rebounded in Saturday’s consolation game with a 72-52 win over South Sioux City.
Bergan led 19-14 after one quarter and 33-25 at halftime. The Knights blew the game open by outscoring SSC 22-9 in the third period.
Sleister led the way with 15 points. Vance (14), Logemann (12) and Jarett Boggs (10) also scored in double figures.
Kaden Sailors led the Cardinals with 14 points. Jacob Aitken contributed 13 while Carsten Cavillo finished with nine.
The Knights move to 5-5 on the season. They will play Friday night at Homer.