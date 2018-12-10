Fremont Bergan connected on 17 of 20 fourth-quarter free throws on Saturday night to defeat David City Aquinas 53-43 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
The Knights, rated third in Class D-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star, led 33-29 entering the final period. Dre Vance, Tyten Vance, Dylan Gartner, Riley Lindberg and Thunder Myers all hit foul shots in the final quarter.
Aquinas led 5-3 in the first quarter on the strength of a 3-point shot by Zach Zavodny and a two-point basket by Rylan Chromy. Grant Frickenstein’s 3 started a 14-4 Bergan run that included a pair of treys by Dre Vance. The Knights led 17-9 entering the second period.
Myers and Dre Vance also connected on 3s in the second period to help the Knights lead 24-18 at halftime.
Bergan hit nine treys in he game, including one from Frickenstein and Dre Vance in the third quarter. The Monarchs, though, were able to narrow the deficit to 31-29 entering the final eight minutes.
Dre Vance, who scored a game-high 21 points, hit 8 of 9 free throws in the last quarter and Tyten Vance made all four of his attempts.
Frickenstein, who fouled out, scored 12 points and Myers added eight.
Dan Stara led Class C-1’s Aquinas with 14 points. Braden Smith added 12.
The Bergan junior varsity also won a pair of games during the weekend. On Friday, the Knights beat Omaha Brownell-Talbot 46-21. Shea Gossett led Bergan with 12 points and Tyten Vance contributed nine.
On Saturday, Lucas Pruss led a balanced scoring attack with eight points as Bergan beat the Monarchs 33-28. Tyten Vance and Barry Field had six points each and Jarret Boggs added five.
The Knights will host Lourdes Central Catholic at 8 Friday night.
Box Score
Aquinas 9 9 11 14 — 43
Bergan 17 7 7 22 — 53
David City Aquinas — Jack Jakub 6, Zach Zavodny 6, Rylan Chromy 2, Dan Stara 14, Nlan Hartman 3, Braden Smith 12.
Fremont Bergan — Dylan Gartner 3, Grant Frickenstein 12, Thunder Myers 8, Tyten Vance 4, Dre Vance 21, Riley Lindberg 5.
Junior Varsity
Bergan 12 12 8 14 — 46
Brownell-Talbot 4 6 7 4 — 21
Fremont Bergan — Jarett Boggs 2, Spencer Hamilton 2, Tyten Vance 9, Alex Painter 3, Gavin Logemann 4, Shea Gossett 12, AJ Walter 6, Jackson Gilfry 2, Brenton Pitt 2, Lucas Pruss 2, Barry Field 2.
Aquinas 7 4 6 11 — 28
Bergan 10 7 9 7 — 33
Bergan — Tyten Vance 6, Boggs 5, Logemann 2, Gossett 2, Walter 2, Sam Sleister 2, Lucas Pruss 8, Barry Field 6.