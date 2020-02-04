OMAHA--The Fremont Bergan boys basketball team started hot but Karsten Mathsen and his Omaha Concordia teammates rallied for a 51-43 win Tuesday night on their home court
Bergan opened with a 16-9 lead after the first quarter but the Mustangs outscored the Knights 42-27 the rest of the way to improve to 8-10 on the season.
Mathsen scored nearly half of Concordia's points over the last three quarters with 18. His first-quarter 3-pointer gave him a game-high 21 points in the game.
Bergan's big first quarter was fueled by the 3. Max Nosal, Shaye Hoyle and Jarrett Boggs hit 3s. Nosal added an old-fashioned three-point play and also a jumper to account for 11 of his 13 points in the game.
The second quarter was all Mathsen. He scored 11 of the Mustangs' 12 points in the quarter which led to a 21-21 tie at the half.
The Mustangs jumped out in the third quarter outscoring Bergan 9-3 to take a 30-24 lead. Bergan's Gavin Logemann converted a three-point play at the end of the third quarter to cut Concordia's lead to 37-32.
Later in the fourth quarter, Logemann drained a 3 to pull the Knights within 43-40.
You have free articles remaining.
Bergan had several second-chances from there but couldn't convert. Mathsen drained a pair of free throws and Justin Otten dropped in a layup with under a minute to play to seal the win.
Sam Sleister led Bergan with 14 points. Justin Otten and Cole McCormack ended with nine points apiece for Concordia.
Bergan hosts Boys Town at 7 Friday night at Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
OMAHA CONCORDIA 51, BERGAN 43
|Bergan
|16
|5
|11
|11
|--
|43
|Omaha Concordia
|9
|12
|16
|14
|--
|51
OMAHA CONCORDIA -- Justin Otten 9, Sam Schomberg 3, Karsten Mathsen 21, Zachary Kulus 2, Gage Kanzmeier 2, Cole McCormack 9, Jarrod Eastman 5.
BERGAN -- Sam Sleister 14, Max Nosal 13, Jarett Boggs 3, Jake Ridder 3, Gavin Logemann 6, Shaye Hoyle 4.