Bergan boys take team title in West Point

Just two meets into the season and the Bergan boys track team are already setting their sights a little higher after claiming the team title at the West Point-Beemer Snow Melt Invitational Thursday and getting a handful of standout performances across the board.
The Knights captured the team title with 131 points, besting runner-up Arlington by 50 points.
“For this early in the season, we’ve got some pretty good marks,” Bergan coach TJ Folkers said.
Senior Shea Gossett landed a 21’ ½” leap in the long jump to win the event.
“We thought he could do 21 or 22 eventually throughout the course of the year, but having him do that this early is very impressive,” Folkers siad.
He also won the triple jump with a distance of 40’6”. Teammate Alex Painter finished sixth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump as well.
Carson Ortmeier added to the Knights haul in the field events with a second place finish in the shot put with a throw of 43’6” and a fourth place finish in the discus at 123’10”.
Owen Pruss chipped in a fifth place finish in the pole vault, clearing 9’6”.
On the track, Koa McIntyre led the Knights with a pair of race wins while anchoring two additional relays, one of which came home with the goal.
The junior won the 100m dash in a time of 11.18 and bested the 200m field by a full second with a time of 23.62.
McIntyre anchored Bergan’s 4x100m relay team, which featured Chris Pinales, Cooper Weitzel and Kade McIntyre, to a 44.77 time—the 2019 Class C state title time was 44.42.
“They ran a pretty solid time for this early in the season,” Folkers said. “Running 44’s for the first meet, that’s pretty impressive.”
Koa McIntyre was also the anchor for the Knights 4x400m relay squad, which took fourth in a time of 3:54.41.
Kade McIntyre added a second place finish in the 400m with a time of 53.32 to his haul for the day.
Weitzel, a sophomore in the first high school outdoor meet, added a pair of runner-up finishes in the hurdles events, with a 17.68 in the 110m race and a 45.22 in the 300m.
“A varsity meet is a lot different than a junior high meet, and most of them are ready to go,” Folkers said on the underclass athletes getting their first races in of the season. “They compete against each other in practice and they are good with it and it’s not a big surprise to them.”
Zane Wallen took third in the 110m hurdles in 17.90 and fourth in the 300m hurdles in 47.64.
Bergan’s 4x800m relay team—Sam Sleister, Jacob Cook, Andrew Fellers and Carter Demuth—finished third.
Ben Simonson and Sleister added points in the long distance events with Simonson taking third in the 3,200m in 11:26.30 and Sleister just behind in fourth in 11:47.70.
Kailyn Mlnarik paced the Lady Knights, who finished eighth as a team. The sophomore competing in her first outdoor high school track meet won the 800m with a time of 2:38.67 and took second in the 1,600m in 5:54.
The sophomore also anchored Bergan’s third place 4x800m team with Sydney Meyer, Carlee Hapke and Jadin Ostrand, who combined for a time of 12:00.68.
Lauren Baker logged a third place finish in the long jump, clearing 15’ 2 ¾”.
Anna Prauner landed a discus throw of 103’1” to finish fourth in the event and Sophie O’Neil took fifth in the 3,200m with a time of 14:42.83.
Bergan will be back in West Point Monday for another invitational.
Arlington
The Eagles put together a strong showing at the Snow Melt Inviational with the girls team taking home the title with 107, edging out Wisner-Pilger by 2.5 points, and the boys squad finishing runner-up with 81 points.
Kailynn Gubbels led the Lady Eagles with three individual top placements in addition to anchoring a first place relay finish. .
She took care of the 100m hurdles in 15.05 then blazed through the 400m hurdles in 46.50—three seconds faster than the field—to win both events.
In the high jump, she cleared 5’5” to win the event by seven inches.
Gubbels anchored Arlington’s title-sealing 4x400m race win as she along with Keeli Green, Austyn Flesner and Chase Anderson won with a time of 4:20.09—16 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Green added a first place finish in the long jump with a leap of 16’2” and a runner-up in the triple jump, clearing 34’ 2 3/4”.
Cadie Robinson also took home a first place finish, winning the shot put with a throw of 36’4”.
Anderson also had a runner-up finish in the 400m, clocking in at 1:04.62.
The Eagles got a strong finish out of Colby Grefe in the 4x800m as he anchored Arlington to a 9:12.31, besting Howells-Dodge by .19 seconds. Connor Flesner, Sebastyen Taylor and Josh Hoppe made up the rest of the quartet.
Grefe also finished second in the 800m.
Nolan May won the 3,200m race with a time of 10:56.71—24 seconds faster than than second place runner.
Jesse Thompson won the shot put with a throw of 43’9” and took second in the discus with a distance of 128’10”.
Logan View
The Logan View boys took home a fourth place finish as a team while the Lady Raiders finished fifth.
Brett Uhing captured a first place finish for the Raiders, winning the discus with a 135’10” throw.
The Lady Taiders 4x100m team—Karlie Hansen, Grace Schlueter, Haley Isaac and Kylie Kloster edged out Tekamah-Herman to win the race with a time of 55.77.
Scribner-Snyder
Cailey Stout was the top placing Trojan as she won the discus with at throw of 119” and took third in the shot put with a throw of 34’.