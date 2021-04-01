Bergan boys take team title in West Point

Just two meets into the season and the Bergan boys track team are already setting their sights a little higher after claiming the team title at the West Point-Beemer Snow Melt Invitational Thursday and getting a handful of standout performances across the board.

The Knights captured the team title with 131 points, besting runner-up Arlington by 50 points.

“For this early in the season, we’ve got some pretty good marks,” Bergan coach TJ Folkers said.

Senior Shea Gossett landed a 21’ ½” leap in the long jump to win the event.

“We thought he could do 21 or 22 eventually throughout the course of the year, but having him do that this early is very impressive,” Folkers siad.

He also won the triple jump with a distance of 40’6”. Teammate Alex Painter finished sixth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump as well.

Carson Ortmeier added to the Knights haul in the field events with a second place finish in the shot put with a throw of 43’6” and a fourth place finish in the discus at 123’10”.

Owen Pruss chipped in a fifth place finish in the pole vault, clearing 9’6”.