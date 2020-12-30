Bergan boys unable to overcome early deficit

ASHLAND—Ashland-Greenwood started Wednesday’s game against Fremont Bergan with an 8-0 run and never looked back, handing the Knights a 64-49 loss in the opening round of the 25th annual Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.

“We really got off to a slow start,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. We just really gave up too many easy baskets and that’s how we started the game and from that point on we were playing catch-up.”

After the 8-0 run to start the game, both sides tallied six points to see the Bluejays hold a 14-6 edge going into the second quarter.

Bergan briefly closed the gap on Ashland-Greenwood, only for the Bluejays to storm back out to a double-digit lead at 25-15.

Throughout the night, Bergan would put together micro runs to keep Ashland-Greenwood from pulling away, only for the Bluejays to thwart the Knights on their approach to getting over the hump of the initial deficit.

“We just could never really seem to get those critical stops,” Mlnarik said. “There was a couple points in the game where we cut it to six or seven and then we’d give up a lay-up or an and-one basket.”

Bergan trailed 32-23 at halftime and 49-36 at the end of the third frame.