Bergan boys win low-scoring affair with Pierce

Fremont Bergan boys survived a low-scoring slugfest with Pierce Tuesday night, emerging with a 32-29 win over the Bluejays.
Pierce took the reigns early, pulling ahead 11-6 by the end of the first quarter.
Bergan scored nearly half of their points for the night in the second quarter, the only frame the Knights scored in double-figures, putting up 14 points to go into halftime with a 20-13 lead while holding the Bluejays to just two points.
Max Nosal scored seven of his team-high nine points in the quarter with all of his points coming in the first half.
Pierce gave Bergan a taste of its own defensive medicine in the third quarter, holding the Knights to three points, all from S Hoyle, while putting up 12 to take a 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights held the Bluejays to just one field goal and a pair of free throws in the final eight minutes of action, while mounting a comeback.
Get unlimited access to local news on FremontTribune.com and our apps.
Kade McIntyre scored four of his six points on the night in the frame while Gavin Logemann chipped in three points.
Bergan (6-1) returns to action after the Christmas break on the road against Ashland-Greenwood in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.