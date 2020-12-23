Bergan boys win low-scoring affair with Pierce

Fremont Bergan boys survived a low-scoring slugfest with Pierce Tuesday night, emerging with a 32-29 win over the Bluejays.

Pierce took the reigns early, pulling ahead 11-6 by the end of the first quarter.

Bergan scored nearly half of their points for the night in the second quarter, the only frame the Knights scored in double-figures, putting up 14 points to go into halftime with a 20-13 lead while holding the Bluejays to just two points.

Max Nosal scored seven of his team-high nine points in the quarter with all of his points coming in the first half.

Pierce gave Bergan a taste of its own defensive medicine in the third quarter, holding the Knights to three points, all from S Hoyle, while putting up 12 to take a 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held the Bluejays to just one field goal and a pair of free throws in the final eight minutes of action, while mounting a comeback.

Kade McIntyre scored four of his six points on the night in the frame while Gavin Logemann chipped in three points.

Bergan (6-1) returns to action after the Christmas break on the road against Ashland-Greenwood in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.

