 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bergan boys win low-scoring affair with Pierce
View Comments

Bergan boys win low-scoring affair with Pierce

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_122420_Bergan BBB_p1.jpg

Fremont Bergan's Max Nosal takes a shot in the first half of the Knights 32-29 win over Pierce Tuesday at home.

 Kim Mruz Fremont Tribune

Fremont Bergan boys survived a low-scoring slugfest with Pierce Tuesday night, emerging with a 32-29 win over the Bluejays. 

Pierce took the reigns early, pulling ahead 11-6 by the end of the first quarter. 

Bergan scored nearly half of their points for the night in the second quarter, the only frame the Knights scored in double-figures, putting up 14 points to go into halftime with a 20-13 lead while holding the Bluejays to just two points.

Max Nosal scored seven of his team-high nine points in the quarter with all of his points coming in the first half. 

Pierce gave Bergan a taste of its own defensive medicine in the third quarter, holding the Knights to three points, all from S Hoyle, while putting up 12 to take a 25-23 lead into the fourth quarter. 

The Knights held the Bluejays to just one field goal and a pair of free throws in the final eight minutes of action, while mounting a comeback.

Kade McIntyre scored four of his six points on the night in the frame while Gavin Logemann chipped in three points.

Bergan (6-1) returns to action after the Christmas break on the road against Ashland-Greenwood in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News