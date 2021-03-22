Bergan boys win team title at Concordia

The Bergan boys track team started the year off with a team title at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge, winning the Forest Division with 85 team points.

The Knights took home five first place finishes.

Koa McIntyre won the 60m dash with a time of 7.11 after taking the top time in the preliminaries at 7.29 - Chris Pinales also took fourth in the race at 7:34.

The junior came back in the 200m with a second place finish in 23.61.

McIntyre was also a member of Bergan’s winning 4x400m squad with Kade McIntyre, Shea Gossett and Max Nosal. The squad clocked a time of 3:46.35.

Kade McIntyre pulled in a first place finish of his own, winning the 400m in a time of 54.34.

Gossett had the two other first place finishes, winning the long jump with a leap of 20’8” and the triple jump with a distance of 40’ 11 ¼”.

Alex Painter took second in the triple jump with a final measurement of 37’11”.

Carter Demuth aided the Bergan title quest with a fourth place finish in the 3,200m, clocking in at 12:07.76.