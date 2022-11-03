Bergan breaks out the brooms in state quarterfinals

LINCOLN - Of Bergan's 31 wins coming into the Class C-2 state quarterfinals game, 29 had been sweeps.

Clarkson/Leigh was one of two teams to avoid putting up a goose egg against the Knights.

That was not the case at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday night.

The Knights swept Clarkson/Leigh 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 in the state quarterfinals, securing a spot in Friday's semifinals.

"They are a much improved team, but so are we and that's one of the biggest things about us, we know we are able to compete at the state tournament," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "Getting this one under our belts and getting on to the next one is a big deal for us."

The third set highlighted the lack of a gulf between the No. 2 seed Knights and No. 7 Patriots.

With their backs against the wall, Clarkson/Leigh made Bergan match each points after erasing a seven-point Knight lead to tie the match at 14-14.

Each side took a crack at holding the lead with ties at every stop between 14 and 21 points for both teams. The Knights found an ounce of breathing room with a 3-0 run to reach match point.

"I think the kids do a great job of learning what they didn't do right the point before and then correcting it," Wewel said.

After the Patriots survived one set points, Bergan put the ball in Paige Frickenstein's hands.

The junior found the back line with a swing from the left side, notching her team-leading 19th kill to seal the semifinals berth.

Frickenstein put Bergan on her back in the opening set, eating up the Patriots defense as the Knights rolled to a 10-point set win, 25-15.

"Paige is just stepping up her game so much," Wewel said. "She's just a really great terminator for us right now and she's not afraid to hit against a big block."

Like it did in the third set, Clarkson/Leigh made Bergan work to take set two.

A 4-0 run by the Knights put Bergan in front 12-10 in the early going.

The lead would hold until the Patriots mustered a tie at 19-19. Bergan briefly took the lead back with a two-point burst only for Clarkson/Leigh to tie the match at 23-23 and 24-24.

Another two-point pop, with the last point coming on a Patriots hitting error, put the Knights up two sets to none.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik finished with 12 kills. Both Mlnarik and Frickenstein had four solo blocks and reached a double-double with 10+ digs (Mlnarik 11, Frickenstein 10).

Summer Bojanski anchored the backrow with 25 digs. Rebecca Baker dished out 34 assists from the setter spot.

Bergan (32-4) has now won five consecutive opening round matches at state dating back to 2018 and will be guaranteed two more games before the season comes to a close.

The Knights will face the winner of No. 3 Cross County and No. 6 Amherst at 3 p.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Friday's opponent was not available at time of print.