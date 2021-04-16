Bergan captures first HAC tournament crown

Bergan's Landon Mueller turned in six innings of one-run baseball to help the Knights secure the program's first Heartland Athletic Conference tournament championship Friday night in a 4-2 win over Lincoln East.
The Knights never trailed in the win, putting up two runs in the top of the first to stake out an early 2-0 edge.
Sam Gifford came in clutch with a two-out single to score Conner Richmond and Dawson Glause, who both reached on walks to start the game.
Lincoln East popped back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the frame to halve Bergan's lead before Mueller settled in to punch out the final batter of the inning.
Mueller would give up just one hit over the next five innings while the Knights extended their lead to 3-1.
A sacrifice fly in the fourth off the bat of Carter Sintek brought in Jax Sorensen, who reached on an error to lead-off the inning.
Bergan tacked on an insurance run in the seventh, taking advantage of another Lincoln East error to pad their lead.
Brady Benson came on for the seventh and settled in after giving up a lead-off triple followed by a hit batter to induce an RBI sacrifice fly and a pair of groundouts to pick up the save.
The Knights reached the championship game on the back of another stellar starting performance as Carter Sintek dished out nine strikeouts in six innings of work in a 9-3 win over Lincoln Southwest.
Bergan put up three runs in the opening frame to set the tone.
Cal Janke drove in the first with a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.
Sam Gifford laced a ground ball through the right side to add two more runs.
Southwest got a run back in the top of the second, taking advantage of an error to lead-off the inning and a passed ball from Sintek, who only allowed six bases runners on the day, later in the frame.
Sintek helped his own cause in similar fashion in the fourth, swiping home on a passed ball.
Bergan broke the game open in the fifth with Jack Cooper finishing off the scoring an RBI triple to set the score at 8-1.
Dawson Glause scored the final run of game for Bergan in the fifth, scoring on an error by Southwest on a fly ball off the bat of Sintek.
Southwest tagged reliever Hunter Mueller for two runs in the top of the seventh before he sealed the win by inducing back-to-back groundouts.
The Knights are on a seven-game win streak that includes wins over Class B's No. 7 and Class A's No. 1, No. 4 and No. 7 teams in the Lincoln Journal Star's latest rankings and sit at 9-2 on the season.
Bergan hosts Omaha Northwest at 5 p.m. Monday.