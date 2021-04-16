Bergan captures first HAC tournament crown

Bergan's Landon Mueller turned in six innings of one-run baseball to help the Knights secure the program's first Heartland Athletic Conference tournament championship Friday night in a 4-2 win over Lincoln East.

The Knights never trailed in the win, putting up two runs in the top of the first to stake out an early 2-0 edge.

Sam Gifford came in clutch with a two-out single to score Conner Richmond and Dawson Glause, who both reached on walks to start the game.

Lincoln East popped back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the frame to halve Bergan's lead before Mueller settled in to punch out the final batter of the inning.

Mueller would give up just one hit over the next five innings while the Knights extended their lead to 3-1.

A sacrifice fly in the fourth off the bat of Carter Sintek brought in Jax Sorensen, who reached on an error to lead-off the inning.

Bergan tacked on an insurance run in the seventh, taking advantage of another Lincoln East error to pad their lead.

Brady Benson came on for the seventh and settled in after giving up a lead-off triple followed by a hit batter to induce an RBI sacrifice fly and a pair of groundouts to pick up the save.