The Bergan track team picked up a handful of medals at the Wayne Invite Tuesday.

Dawson Pruss had a busy day, medaling in three events.

He won the high jump on jumps, finishing with at 5'10". He was three inches short of claiming two gold medals, ending the day in second with a best jump of 38'5".

He also took sixth in the pole vault, clearing 11'.

Liam Schmidt was the next highest finishing Knight, taking fourth in the 100m in 11.83. Teammate Will Bendig finished one spot back in fifth with a time of 11.99.

Bendig captured a second medal in the 200m, finishing sixth in 24.94.

Jaxson Kellogg nabbed one hurdles medal with a seventh place finish in the 110m hurdles, clocking in at 2027. He also finished 10th in the 300m hurdles.

Damian Flores added a sixth place finish in the 3200m, crossing at 13:29.11.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik headlined the girls team's efforts, winning the 1600m in 5:41.42 while also taking runner-up in the 3200m in 13:05.66.

Sophie O'Neil joined Mlnarik on the podium in the 3200m, taking fourth with a time of 13:54.73.

Avery Gossett also had a busy afternoon with a trio of events. Her top finish came in the long jump where she finished third with a leap of 14' 7 1/2". She added a fifth place finish in the triple jump, 30' 1/2", and a seventh place finish in the 100m hurdles.

Mia Cortes added a silver medal to Bergan's bag with a runner-up finish in the 800m with a time of 2:41.01.

Carlee Hapke cleared 7' in the pole vault to finish in third place.

Elizabeth Morales secured a pair of sixth place finish in the 200m (29.38) and the 400m (1:08.46).

Bergan will head up the road to Tekamah-Herman next Tuesday for its next meet, taking part in the Tigers Invitational.