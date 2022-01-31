Bergan captures three first place finishes at East Mills; Janke secures career win 150

Bergan wrestling captured three top placements at the East Mills Invitational Saturday.

Cal Janke (160), Koa McIntyre (190) and Clay Hedges (225) all ended the day with a first place finish.

Janke, who earned his 150th career win in the semifinals, secured a 16-1 tech fall in the quarterfinals and a second period pin in the semis.

Janke handled Treynor’s Caleb Iliff with a 7-3 decision in the championship match.

McIntyre needed just two matches to take home gold after receiving a bye in the quarterfinals, winning both by pin.

None of Hedges matches lasted longer than a period as the junior pinned his way to the top in a combined two minutes and nine seconds in three matches.

Jake Hedges (285) battled through the backside of the heavyweight bracket to finish fourth, getting pinned in the second period of the third place match.

Nicholas Johnson (106), Joe Archer (113) Patrick McIntyre (170), Aaron Fellers (220) and Ashton Kempf (285) all also claimed a sixth place finish.

