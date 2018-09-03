WISNER — Fremont Bergan captured the team championship Saturday in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.
The Lady Knights defeated North Bend 25-16, 25-15, Wayne 25-23, 25-23 and Lutheran High Northeast 27-25, 25-18. The wins improve Bergan to 7-0 on the season.
“It was a pretty exciting day for us,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said “We hadn’t won this tournament since the early 2000s so it was a big win for us. We played three quality teams on Saturday and I really believe that our serve, serve receive and our ability to get the ball to all of our hitters were the main factors in the wins.”
Against the Tigers, Lexie Langley had eight kills, two ace serves and seven digs. Allie DeGroff had six kills while Lauren Baker and Haley Kempf had four apiece. Kempf also had two ace serves.
Allison Dieckmann distributed 22 set assists and added four digs. Kaia McIntyre contributed five digs.
In the win over Wayne, Langley had 14 kills, one block and 11 digs. Kempf finished with 10 kills, two blocks and seven digs. DeGroff had 16 digs, three kills and three blocks. Baker had four kills and four blocks.
Dieckmann had 27 set assists and nine digs. McIntyre added nine digs.
In the win over Lutheran High Northeast, Langley had 13 kills and 14 digs while Kempf added nine kills and seven digs. DeGroff contributed six kills and seven digs. McIntyre chipped in two aces and four digs. Dieckmann had 29 assists and nine digs while Baker added four kills and seven digs.
“Our coaching staff was really proud of the girls for closing out tight games,” Wewel said. “Our block was also a factor in the wins as we were getting touches or stuff blocks consistently throughout all of the matches.
The Eagles play Tuesday at Arlington, 1-4.