The Bergan and Cedar Bluffs/Mead tied for the lead in a nine-hole quad Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course.

The Knights and Wildcats both shot 169 team scores and each squad had one golfer shoot 40 to tie for the individual medalist honor.

Petr Treutner represented Bergan at the top of the leaderboard while Tye Dickes posted the low round for Cedar Bluffs, both coming into the clubhouse with a 40.

Rounding out the Bergan team tally was Dalton Kumm with a 42, Cole Campbell with a 43 and Jack Polick at 44. Evan Wolf also competed with a 49, but didn't factor into the team score.

Cedar Bluffs reached 169 on Hunter Griffis' 41 and Luke Carritt and Colby Sorensen both shooting 44's. Tristan Zwiener added a 45 outside of the team scoring.

On Monday, Bergan finished 14th at the Ashland-Greenwood tournament.

Wolf posted the low round for the Knights with a 91. Treutner came in with a 94 followed by Polick at 95 and Campbell at 96. Kumm added a 99 outside of the team scoring.

Bergan will travel to Blair next Tuesday to take part in the Bear's Invitational hosted by River Wilds Golf Course.