KEARNEY -- Fremont Bergan's wrestling team placed second in the Centennial Conference Meet Saturday at Kearney Catholic High School.
The Knights scored 166 points behind first-place finishes from Caden Arps (120), Koa McIntyre (170), Peyton Cone (220) and Eli Simonson (285). Placing second for Bergan was while Tyler Allen (113) Dylan Marchand (160) and Martin Meraz (195). Cal Janke (132) placed third and Andrew Fellers placed fourth (152)
David City Aquinas rolled to the team title behind first-place finishes from Zander Kavan (113 pounds), Zach Zitek (126), Christopher Nickolite (138), Cameron Schrad (145), Nolan Eller (152) and Nolan Schultz (195).
Bishop Neumann placed third as a team with 115.5 points. Aaron Ohnoutka and Samuel Vrana won the 106- and 160-pound titles for the Cavaliers while Jon Matulka was second at 220 pounds.
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE MEET
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 243, Archbishop Bergan 166, Bishop Neumann 115.5, Lincoln Christian 102, Omaha Concordia 93, Kearney Catholic 77, Boys Town 73.5, Columbus Scotus 57.5, Lincoln Lutheran 28, Grand Island Central Catholic 21, Hastings St. Cecilia 7.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, pinned Luther, Kearney Catholic, 1:14; 113--Kavan, Aquinas, dec. I. Wegrzyn, L. Christian, 6-0; 120--Arps, Bergan, pinned Wells, L. Lutheran, 1:34; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, pinned E. Wegrzyn, L. Christian, 4:17; 132--Taylor, Columbus Scotus, dec. Scott, Aquinas, 4-0; 138--Nickolite, Aquinas, SV-1, Feldner, Kearney Catholic, 4-2; 145--Schrad, Aquinas, won by forfeit; 152--Eller, Aquinas, dec. Daake, Kearney Catholic, 3-1; 160--Vrana, Bishop Neumann, pinned Marchand, Bergan; 170--McIntyre, Bergan, pinned Kment, Aquinas, 1:28; 182--Ballard, Boys Town, 5-0; 195--Schultz, Aquinas, pinned Meraz, Bergan, 3:14; 220--Cone, Bergan, major dec. Matulka, Bishop Neumann, 10-0; 285--Simonson, Bergan, major dec. Schramm, Aquinas, 8-0.
BERGAN WRESTLERS: 113--Tyler Allen (9-12, 3rd, 15 points): Quarterfinal - Won by fall over Luke Leedom (Bishop Neumann) 3-12 (4:36); Semifinal - Zander Kavan (Aquinas Catholic) 18-10 won by fall ( 3:45); Cons. Semi - Won by tech fall over Jayson Patchin (Omaha Concordia) 11-16 (TF-1.5 4:22 (16-0)); 3rd Place Match - Won by tech fall over Cade Lierman (Bishop Neumann) 16-14 (TF-1.5 3:36 (17-1)). 120--Caden Arps (12-1, 1st, 21 points): Quarterfinal - Bye; Semifinal - Won by major decision over Ethan Schmid (Aquinas Catholic) (16-5); 1st Place Match - Won by fall over Grant Wells (Lincoln Lutheran) 20-7 (1:34). 126--Thomas Connell (1-18, DNP, NP): Champ. Round 1 - Eli Wegrzyn (Lincoln Christian) 18-8 won by fall (0:58); Cons. Round 1 - Bye; Cons. Round 2 - Griffin Helgenberger (Archbishop Bergan) 5-9 won by fall (1:55). 126--Griffin Helgenberger (5-9, DNP, 10 points): Champ. Round 1 - Won by fall over Hudson Davis (Lincoln Lutheran) 4-16 (1:34); Quarterfinal - Zach Zitek (Aquinas Catholic) 28-3 won by tech fall (TF-1.5 2:05 (15-0)); Cons. Round 2 - Won by fall over Thomas Connell (Archbishop Bergan) 1-18 (Fall 1:55); Cons. Round 3 - Won by fall over Eli Jarecke (Columbus Scotus) 3-12 (Fall 0:23); Cons. Semi - Lebron Pendles (Boys Town) 18-8 won by fall (2:31). 132--Cal Janke (22-9, 3rd, 14 points): Quarterfinal - Won by fall over Alex Suggitt (Lincoln Lutheran) 3-12 (Fall 1:37); Semifinal - Noah Scott (Aquinas Catholic) 18-12 won by decision (9-7); Cons. Semi - Won by fall over Max Lautenschlager (Bishop Neumann) 14-13 (3:35); 3rd Place Match - Won by decision over Kayden Jensen (Omaha Concordia) 11-12 (Dec 8-1). 145--Owen Pruss (4-14, DNP, NP): Champ. Round 1 - Bye; Quarterfinal - Cameron Schrad (Aquinas Catholic) 24-5 won by fall (2:59); Cons. Round 2 - Bye; Cons. Round 3 - Conner Specht (Bishop Neumann) 16-15 won by fall (4:00). 152--Andrew Fellers (4-17, 4th, 6 points): Quarterfinal - Nolan Eller (Aquinas Catholic) 29-5 won by fall (1:03); Cons. Round 1 - Won by decision over Isaac VeraCruz (Lincoln Christian) 11-13 (Dec 8-4); Cons. Semi - Won by decision over Riely Eickmeier (Columbus Scotus) 14-18 (Dec 8-2); 3rd Place Match - TJ Murray (Boys Town) 15-10 won by decision (5-0). 160--Dylan Marchand (16-10, 2nd, 16 points): Quarterfinal - Won by decision over Ben Kamrath (Columbus Scotus) 11-16 (Dec 8-5); Semifinal - Won by fall over William Ludacka (Omaha Concordia) 19-8 (Fall 5:42); 1st Place Match - Samuel Vrana (Bishop Neumann) 24-10 won by fall (3:29). 170--Koa McIntyre (24-6, 1st, 24 points): Quarterfinal - Won by fall over Jonathan VeraCruz (Lincoln Christian) 0-10 (Fall 0:21); Semifinal - Won by fall over Judah Plummer (Omaha Concordia) 8-10 (Fall 1:24); 1st Place Match - Won by fall over Ben Kment (Aquinas Catholic) 25-7 (Fall 1:28). 195--Martin Meraz (10-13, 2nd, 16 points): Quarterfinal - Won by decision over Chrystian Wieczorek (Omaha Concordia) 5-14 (Dec 16-11); Semifinal - Won by fall over Caleb Klein (Hastings St. Cecilia) 3-7 (Fall 1:58); 1st Place Match - Nolan Schultz (Aquinas Catholic) 21-7 won by fall (3:14). 220--Peyton Cone (26-1, 1st, 23 points): Quarterfinal - Won by fall over Ryan Brandenburg (Columbus Scotus) 0-3 (Fall 1:43); Semifinal - Won by fall over Anthony Roth (Lincoln Christian) 12-7 (Fall 0:45); 1st Place Match - Won by major decision over Jon Matulka (Bishop Neumann) 26-5 (MD 10-0). 285--Eli Simonson (25-5, 1st, 21 points): Quarterfinal - Won by fall over Joseph Risko (Omaha Concordia) 1-7 (Fall 0:11); Semifinal - Won by decision over Neil Hartman (Omaha Concordia) 22-3 (Dec 3-1); 1st Place Match - Won by major decision over Owen Schramm (Aquinas Catholic) 22-8 (MD 8-0).