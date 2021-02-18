Bergan clamps down, advances to districts

The Bergan Lady Knights will have a seat at the postseason table once again after toppling Elmwood-Murdock 41-29 in the Class D-1 sub district 1 tournament Thursday night.

"Defense was the name of the game," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. "Our girls just communicated well on the defensive side and got off to a good start offensively."

Bergan held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless for 14 minutes in the first half.

Bergan started the night with a 10-0 run, which started and ended with a Lauren Baker 3-pointer, sandwiching a pair of lay-ups by Kaitlyn Mlnarik.

Elmwood-Murdock notched its first bucket on the night with one minute, 38 seconds left in the frame and then proceeded to pull within four, 11-7, by the end of the quarter.

The green-and-gold Lady Knights defense clamped down again in the second quarter, holding Elmwood-Murdock without a field goal until Tatum Backmeyer connected on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the half.

"We wanted to make sure we were physical," Pribnow said on Bergan's defensive game plan. "Watching them play (Wednesday) night and watching them on film, one thing we knew we couldn't allow happen was let them be the more physical team out there."