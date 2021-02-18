Bergan clamps down, advances to districts

The Bergan Lady Knights will have a seat at the postseason table once again after toppling Elmwood-Murdock 41-29 in the Class D-1 sub district 1 tournament Thursday night.
"Defense was the name of the game," Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. "Our girls just communicated well on the defensive side and got off to a good start offensively."
Bergan held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless for 14 minutes in the first half.
Bergan started the night with a 10-0 run, which started and ended with a Lauren Baker 3-pointer, sandwiching a pair of lay-ups by Kaitlyn Mlnarik.
Elmwood-Murdock notched its first bucket on the night with one minute, 38 seconds left in the frame and then proceeded to pull within four, 11-7, by the end of the quarter.
The green-and-gold Lady Knights defense clamped down again in the second quarter, holding Elmwood-Murdock without a field goal until Tatum Backmeyer connected on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the half.
"We wanted to make sure we were physical," Pribnow said on Bergan's defensive game plan. "Watching them play (Wednesday) night and watching them on film, one thing we knew we couldn't allow happen was let them be the more physical team out there."
Mlnarik countered with a top of the key triple as the half expired to send Bergan into the locker room up 22-11.
A 7-0 run at the heart of the third quarter allowed Bergan to maintain it’s double-digit lead going into the final frame, 31-20.
Baker drove past four Elmwood-Murdock defenders in the final seconds of the frame for a lay-up, but left eight seconds left, which the visiting Lady Knights used to sink a 3-pointer on the opposite end.
Elmwood-Murdock cut the Bergan lead down to single digits at 35-26 with 3:21 left, but couldn't come any closer.
Baker finished with a game-high 24 points. The senior is now four points shy of reaching the 1,000 point milestone, scoring 40 points over the last two games and now sits at 996 for her career.
Mlnarik added 10.
Bergan will learn its district opponent and location later this week.